SPRINGFIELD — One didn’t need to have a Nixa bias to think going into the Blue Division championship game of the Blue & Gold Tournament that coach Jay Osborne’s team could count on production in the paint against Hartville.
Nixa had a size and strength advantage against Hartville along the teams’ front lines. Also, in Nixa’s 8-0 start, no team had been able to handle both Jason Jones and Jaret Nelson.
As things played out, though, Nixa was dominated around the basket while bowing to Hartville 57-46.
“We had eight points inside the paint from our post players,” Osborne said, referring to both Jones and Nelson scoring four points. “We’ve got to have a better game than that. We were telegraphing our passes (to the post). We were bad.”
“The only thing that can keep Hartville down is their height,” Nixa guard Colin Ruffin said. “But obviously that wasn’t a factor today because of how much they hustle.”
“We knew going into it they are some of the hardest working players we will play,” guard T.J. Sorgenfrei said. “They work their tails off at both ends of the court.”
Hartville controlled the contest all over the court, breaking out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter. Nixa got as close as one point, 21-20. But Hartville enjoyed at least a two-possession lead the rest of the game.
Braden Branstetter scored 19 points, Cody Mahan 17 and Ryce Piper 13 for the winners. They showed they can shoot from the 3-point line and unlike the great majority of their cohorts at this level, they aren’t afraid to penetrate and shoot off the dribble.
Hartville was all about high-percentage shots.
“We got beat by a better team. They played a better brand of team basketball,” Osborne said. “They defended us better than we defended them. They outplayed us. They have an excellent team and probably have a shot at winning another state title.”
“They played a lot harder than us,” Ruffin said. “We didn’t wake up until we were losing. That’s on us.”
The final hurdle for Hartville was closing things out. Hartville squandered a nine-point fourth quarter lead in its 48-46 loss to Nixa last season.
There was no late drama this time around. Hartville held onto the ball and worked the clock. Such strategy often doesn’t work out well for many teams. But Hartville put on a clinic on spacing its players out and passing the ball before the defense could converge.
With no choice but to foul, Nixa sent Hartville to the free-throw line. Hartville clinched its win by hitting 7-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“They held onto the ball and controlled the game in the fourth quarter,” Ruffin said. “They were very smart and strong with the ball. They play as a team and never had any poor shots. Their communication was very good. Everything about them is solid.”
Hartville coach Brent Reed guessed afterward that Osborne was wishing for a shot clock and boy, was he right.
“We need a shot clock in the high school game period,” Osborne said. “If that game doesn’t epitomize why we need a shot clock … it’s time. People who don’t like the shot clock will say you’ve got to get out and guard them. But you get a team like that, that can handle the ball and they get up by seven or eight points (it’s game over).”
Osborne added he doesn’t see any sort of shot clock making its way to high school ball anytime soon.
“The powers that be won’t allow it,” he said.
Ruffin hit a half-court heave before the halftime buzzer and scored 16 points to top Nixa. Sorgenfrei made four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points.
Nixa welcomed back Kael Combs, after he missed seven games with a fracture in his left hand. Combs, who had a tying layup and game-winning free throws against Hartville last season, contributed a 3-pointer.
Nixa will open the new year by hosting Rogersville on Jan. 8.
“I trust my teammates. We’re ready to bounce back,” Sorgenfrei said.
“We have Kickapoo coming up and the (Nixa Invitational Tournament) is going to be really good this year, with a lot of good teams coming in,” Ruffin said. “I might go to the gym right now.”
Hartville 57, Nixa 46
NIXA (46) — Ruffin 6 2-2 16, Combs 1 0-0 3, Sorgenfrei 5 0-0 14, Wofford 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 2-6 4, Jones 2 0-0 4, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-8 46.
HARTVILLE (57) — Piper 4 5-10 13, Branstetter 6 5-5 19, Ward 1 0-0 2, Mahan 7 1-4 17, Cook 3 0-1 6. Totals 21 11-20 57.
Nixa 8 17 10 11 - 46
Hartville 16 14 7 20 - 57
3-point goals - Sorgenfrei 4, Branstetter 2, Mahan 2, Ruffin 2, Combs, Wofford.
