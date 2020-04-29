Opting to red-shirt a week into Missouri State’s season this year, Carson Shaver didn’t see any action and thus obviously didn’t have any stats. But the numbers game loomed ever so large for the 2019 Ozark grad.
Looking over the Bears’ roster and their incoming recruiting class, Shaver saw too many catchers. He requested to be put in the program’s transfer portal after play was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s since decided to transfer to Drury.
The coronavirus and the NCAA’s ensuing decision to grant seniors an extra year of eligibility factored in Shaver’s decision to transfer.
“I have no hard feelings about MSU. I enjoyed my time there and enjoyed the coaches,” Shaver said. “The way it played out with (seniors) getting an extra year of eligibility, the starting catcher this year will be coming back next year. And, they’re going to be bringing in a juco catcher and a freshman catcher. So, there would be five of us catching, if I stayed. Even without me, there still are a lot of catchers.
“I knew going in it was going to be kind of rough. I knew that at a good school the chances of you starting or playing a bunch your freshman year are not great,” he added. “I wasn’t expecting to play quite a bit. I’d rather be playing. That’s what I’m used to. Looking at that and maybe playing hardly at all next year, too, I felt there were multiple factors pointing me to go play somewhere else.”
Shaver is optimistic about earning himself at-bats and innings behind the plate at Drury.
“From talking to the coaches, they like to give everyone opportunities, which I like,” he said. “I think there’s a good chance I’ll get opportunities and I’d like to go in and earn the starting spot.”
Drury catcher Nikko Calabro batted .362 this year and had four home runs and 42 RBIs as a freshman in 2019.
Shaver had two former Ozark teammates, Forrest Barnes and Blake Mozley, at Missouri State. He’ll be joined by three Ozark grads, Clayton Engel, Collin Fraley and Dylan Frandsen, at Drury.
Shaver talked to Frandsen, Fraley and other Drury players he already counts as friends about their thoughts on the Panthers.
“I know quite a few people on the team. I talked to some of them and the coaches and have heard nothing but good things,” Shaver said. “The players love their practices and coaches. It sounds like a great atmosphere.”
Shaver was open-minded about the possibility of transferring elsewhere, but ultimately felt Drury was a natural fit.
“I hadn’t been in the recruiting process since my sophomore year. Experiencing it again, I was exploring my options and looking at playing time, what I thought of the school and how close it is to home," Shaver said. “I talked to coaches who saw my name in the portal and gave me a call. I also asked people to put my name out there. I talked to some jucos and other (NCAA) DIIs.
“I wouldn’t call myself a homebody, but being close to my family made it an easy decision to go to Drury," he added.
Shaver hit .286 with three homers and 24 RBIs his senior year at Ozark. He had 14 extra-base hits on his way to a .548 slugging percentage. He finished with career totals of eight homers and 64 RBIs.
Shaver followed up by hitting .320 for the Midwest Nationals last summer and leading the Show-Me Collegiate League with 24 RBIs. He’s due to play in the league again this year for the Springfield Cobras.
Even while not playing at MSU, Shaver felt he made the most of practices to continue his progress.
“I was the bullpen catcher. So, I focused on my catching while I was in the bullpen and came away with some great improvement,” he said. “My hitting came along. I struggled a little bit at first, facing great pitching. It’s not that I hadn’t seen a lot of great pitching, but not every single day. That was hard to adapt to at first. I made adjustments, tweaked some things and was back to hitting like I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.