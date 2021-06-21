Drew Blomquist relates the best way to make sure he’s ready to get out of bed early in the morning is to force himself to go to bed early at night.
Blomquist has earned the reputation of being an early-riser for Ozark during off-season strength and conditioning sessions and for the Tigers’ summer workouts. If the senior linebacker isn’t the first player to report each morning, he’s one of the first.
“Waking up ready to go at 5:45, that's a tough choice,” coach Chad Depee said. “Drew is the guy who comes in at 5:45 (for 6 a.m. workouts) in the morning every day. He's competing to be the first guy around the track to get the energy going.”
“I'm one of the first ones here, but Drew is always first,” quarterback Jace Easley said. “He's 100 percent-in. He's never missed a morning workout.”
Blomquist is mindful to get eight hours of sleep.
“I try to stay disciplined by going to bed at 9:15,” he said. “It's tough to do. But that makes things a lot easier.”
Blomquist sets his alarm clock for 5:15 a.m.
“You get used to it,” he said. “We had morning weights all year at a similar time. At this point, I'm on schedule where I wake ready up for it.”
Arriving early and ready to go is one of the habits Blomquist has been set to make sure he’s leading by example. He and Easley were voted on by their teammates over the winter as two of the four captains Ozark will count on this year.
Blomquist, who was in on 66 tackles, including three TFLs last year, considers himself a natural leader.
“I wasn't super surprised (by being named captain) because even last year I was one of the leaders already,” Blomquist said. “I've been trying to lead this team. It comes with being a MIKE (middle linebacker) and being in the middle of the defense.”
Easley thinks Blomquist was an easy choice to be a captain.
“I love Drew being a captain,” Easley said. “He's a great captain. He's someone we need in that position. He's super vocal. He's always getting people going.”
Likewise, Depee thought his players made sound decisions in their choices as captains.
“I thought, 'Yep, they'll do their job,’” Depee said. “Drew is a hard-nosed guy. He pushes the group vocally and physically. He crushes it in the weight room.
“Our other two captains who will be picked will be good ones, too, because we've got a lot of good guys to choose from,” he added.
Blomquist will be trying to live up the nickname, ‘The Lid,’ Ozark assistant coach Ray Godfrey has given him.
“Coach Godfrey has this thing he calls, 'The Law Of The Lid.' The energy in the group can only be as high as the lid,” Blomquist said. “So, he says, 'Who is going to the lid today?' I try to be that guy every day. I've got to be the leader in energy for the group. I try to push everyone to be up there with me in energy.
“I know that's what it is going to take because I'm not naturally the most talented guy out here,” he added. “I’ve got to work hard.”
