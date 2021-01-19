A couple clips from Chadwick’s first game in the Spokane Tournament in nine years Monday serve as a synopsis of what the Cardinals are all about and what they do to opponents.
Positioned at the front of Chadwick’s full-court press, senior guard Calvin Rains was shuffling his feet to his left and right while defending a Cassville dribbler. Suddenly, Rains fell like hail, landing on the floor with a thud.
The tumble drew snickers from the Wildcats on their bench.
“I went to step back and my foot didn’t come up and I slipped and fell,” Rains said, recalling his quick descent.
No matter, the next time Cassville tried to bring the ball downcourt, Rains was again moving laterally with reckless abandon, making life miserable for whichever Wildcat was unlucky enough to have the ball.
“I got right back up and kept going. That’s the mentality you’ve got to have,” Rains said. “It don’t matter what happens, we’re going to try to get the ball.”
The Cardinals (13-1), ranked No. 10 in Class 1, don’t play defense in a controlled manner. They’re not afraid to fail on occasion while taking risks and pushing their bodies to their limit. They may even give up a layup when an opponent breaks their press. But they’ll be ready to press and trap all over again and again and again.
Junior guard Paden Gilbert compares Chadwick’s relentless nature on defense to the resilience he’s learned to play with offensively. It’s notable he’s been paying attention over the years to opponents playing at a high level.
“It’s the same as when I get the ball down low — a kid may block me, I may score or I may get fouled. Who knows what’s going to happen? No matter what, you’ve got to go up and hope for the best,” Gilbert said. “I watched the Luna triplets (from Class 1 state champion Dora) last year and they might have got their shot blocked, but they didn’t care. They would go right back at it. That’s what you’ve got to do.”
Chadwick (13-1) has also displayed a killer instinct. The Cardinals don’t let up, no matter who is on the floor. Their subs play with the same fervor as their starters.
One Cassville player’s frustration against Chadwick’s defense got the best of him during the Cardinals’ 83-44 win Monday. After Chadwick backup guard Garrett Guerin picked up a steal, the Wildcats player pushed Guerin and promptly drew a technical foul.
“We just keep coming at you. That’s what teams hate about us,” Rains said. “We don’t stop.”
“110 percent is the only way we can play this game, 32 minutes of hell,” coach Shawn Guerin said. “We guard and get after people. That’s how we practice an hour and a half every day.”
Count Mountain Grove fans among the Chadwick believers. The Cardinals played with their usual ferocity while downing the Panthers 73-71 in the final of the Seymour Winter Classic two weeks ago.
“When we were playing Mountain Grove, (junior guard Garrett Gardner’s) Dad heard a guy say, ‘They can’t keep playing like this the whole game, can they?’” Rains said. “Garrett’s Dad told him, ‘Yeah, they do this the whole game.’”
The one thing that has stopped Chadwick is COVID-19. The Cardinals were quarantined for 10 days before Christmas. That wiped out their scheduled game at Crane (11-4), ranked No. 2 in Class 2.
The game will not be made up. Chadwick will instead play at Lockwood, ranked No. 2 in Class 1.
Fans missed out on the Chadwick-Crane game being a casualty of the coronavirus, with the Cardinals and Pirates being clones of each other.
“The Crane game just fell at the wrong time for us,” Guerin said. “We tried every way in the world to make it up. It would have been an awesome game. It quite possibly could have been the best game of the year.”
