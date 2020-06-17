There won’t be any fried fish, but there are plans for food, live music and a celebration of almost all things Nixa.
NixaFest will be organized by the Nixa Chamber of Commerce on the weekend of Aug. 7-8. The Nixa City Council voted 6-0 to enact a special use permit that will allow for street and parking lot closures for NixaFest, which begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 and expires at 10 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Nixa Chamber of Commerce Director Chris Russell said that the event organization is moving along lightly in effort to avoid any backlash that can come with holding and promoting events in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got to be careful about how we present ourselves, even though we know there have been some things that have been a little more loose in that area lately, but that’s not the image that we want to portray as our partnership with the city of Nixa,” Russell said.
City Administrator Jimmy Liles explained some of the finer points of the permit to the Nixa City Council on June 8.
“Along with that permit is a request to authorize sale of alcohol at the event by establishing a beer garden that would be located on the city-owned parking lot and would extend onto Main Street,” Liles said.
The beer garden would be operated by the CCCC Sertoma Club and would operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday evenings of NixaFest.
“Mr. Russell has done a very good job putting together a plan for this event that would incorporate social distancing with rides and things of that nature,” Liles said.
The chamber of commerce staff held a meeting with city officials and stakeholders from the Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee to examine what would be possible for a late summer or early fall event on Main Street. They moved away from the name and branding tied to Sucker Days, which underwent a significant makeover in 2019.
“It wouldn’t really be Sucker Days,” Russell said.
Instead, the NixaFest name was selected. NixaFest’s identity will be found through a mixture of live music, food vendors, some carnival rides and some craft vending.
Space under a big top tent will be limited to about 180 people, given the current recommendations for social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Guests will need to purchase tickets in advance of NixaFest’s main entertainment, and the crowd will be limited to persons 21 and older.
Russell said that the funding for NixaFest will not come from sponsorship dollars that businesses and organizations had already pledged for Sucker Days and other chamber events such as the Nixpo business expo.
NixaFest will be financially independent, and fundraising is on, Russell said.
“It’s about $12,000 to do the event itself. We will recoup some moneys if we do $5 wristbands for the rides, and if we do charge for admittance inside of the tents. Again, we’re just charging for that based on the fact that we need to make sure we limit how many people get in,” Russell said.
While Sucker Days is a festival that is marketed regionally in effort to draw in out-of-town guests, NixaFest will be advertised less, and advertised locally.
“We’re not looking for that rockin’ party atmosphere. We’re just looking to do something fun for Nixa,” Russell said.
More details of NixaFest, including ticketing information, is expected to be announced in July.
