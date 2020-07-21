To help Missouri voters find Notary Publics to notarize their ballot envelopes, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his office is now providing a list of notaries who have volunteered to provide notary services for voters at no charge.
Free services are also being provided at the Secretary of State’s offices in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
While state law says absentee ballot voters cannot be charged a notary fee for ballot notarization, new voting laws for 2020 do not provide the same exception for mail-in ballots. As a result, Ashcroft is providing a list online of notaries who have volunteered to provide all ballot notarization free of charge. The list will be updated as more Missouri notaries volunteer to help.
“I truly appreciate the many organizations and individuals making themselves available to help Missouri voters during this time,” Ashcroft said. “I encourage voters who need notary services to contact a volunteer in their area, and I again thank those who are volunteering their time.”
If you are a notary and wish to volunteer to provide ballot envelope notary services for free for the August and November 2020 elections, please email Laura.Lewis@sos.mo.gov. For instructions on how to become a notary, visit http://sos.mo.gov.
To view materials and information on absentee and mail-in voting for 2020, visit http://www.GoVoteMissouri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.