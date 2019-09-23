Nixa Police Department

The Nixa Police Department, in accordance with State and Local law, is set to destroy the property listed in this Notice. If known, the Nixa Police Department has sent Notice to the last known owners of said property and the property has gone unclaimed. The following items are currently scheduled for destruction:

Cloth Bag

Lego Box

Pink Purse

Wooden Clock

Miscellaneous Cards

Plastic Container

Coleman Cooler

Bacardi Bag

Harley Davidson Wallet

St. Johns Bay Coat

Necklace

Box Cutter

K-Swiss Shoes

Pelle Studio Purse

Cross Necklace

Charming Charlie Hand-Bag

Buxton Wallet

Batman Knife

Keys

Garage Door Opener

KC Chiefs Hat

Ball Bearings

Tarp

Earrings

Binoculars

Nissan Key Fob

Mitchell Ness Hat

Border Guard Knife

Sentry Safe Lockbox

Safe Mark Safe

Chevy Hat

Fossil Wallet

Brass Colored Rings

Sunglasses

Pink Jacket

Holster

Environmental Health Textbook

Faded Glory Jacket

Jewelry Charms

Xbox/Playstation GamesPocket

Knife

Kia Key Fob

CLC Canvas Bag

Merona Jacket

Garmin GPS Cover

Performance Drill Bit Set

HyVee Grocery Bag

Black Backpack

Mad Catz Gaming Controller

Union Shovel

Ozark Trail Lunch Bag

Audiovox Bag

Airwalk Longboard

Air Jordan Shirt

Kobalt Socket Set

Ford Bag

Carbon Pants

Pittsburg Wrench Set

ErnBerk Backpack

Carbon White Hat

If you believe that any of the items listed above belong to you and you wish to make claim to the property, please contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-725-2510. 

If the Nixa Police Department does not receive a response to this Notice within 48 hours of publication, the City of Nixa Police Department will proceed with the destruction of the items listed above. 

