The Nixa Police Department, in accordance with State and Local law, is set to destroy the property listed in this Notice. If known, the Nixa Police Department has sent Notice to the last known owners of said property and the property has gone unclaimed. The following items are currently scheduled for destruction:
Cloth Bag
Lego Box
Pink Purse
Wooden Clock
Miscellaneous Cards
Plastic Container
Coleman Cooler
Bacardi Bag
Harley Davidson Wallet
St. Johns Bay Coat
Necklace
Box Cutter
K-Swiss Shoes
Pelle Studio Purse
Cross Necklace
Charming Charlie Hand-Bag
Buxton Wallet
Batman Knife
Keys
Garage Door Opener
KC Chiefs Hat
Ball Bearings
Tarp
Earrings
Binoculars
Nissan Key Fob
Mitchell Ness Hat
Border Guard Knife
Sentry Safe Lockbox
Safe Mark Safe
Chevy Hat
Fossil Wallet
Brass Colored Rings
Sunglasses
Pink Jacket
Holster
Environmental Health Textbook
Faded Glory Jacket
Jewelry Charms
Xbox/Playstation GamesPocket
Knife
Kia Key Fob
CLC Canvas Bag
Merona Jacket
Garmin GPS Cover
Performance Drill Bit Set
HyVee Grocery Bag
Black Backpack
Mad Catz Gaming Controller
Union Shovel
Ozark Trail Lunch Bag
Audiovox Bag
Airwalk Longboard
Air Jordan Shirt
Kobalt Socket Set
Ford Bag
Carbon Pants
Pittsburg Wrench Set
ErnBerk Backpack
Carbon White Hat
If you believe that any of the items listed above belong to you and you wish to make claim to the property, please contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-725-2510.
If the Nixa Police Department does not receive a response to this Notice within 48 hours of publication, the City of Nixa Police Department will proceed with the destruction of the items listed above.
