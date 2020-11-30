Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 176,604 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 14-24.
Of the 176,604 deer harvested, 95,654 were antlered bucks, 16,045 were button bucks, and 64,905 were does.
In Christian County, hunters took 1,387 deer during the firearms season. Christian County hunters took 780 antlered bucks, 115 button bucks and 492 does. Adding in the youth and archery seasons through Thanksgiving Day, and more than 2,000 deer have been harvested in Christian County.
Top harvest counties were Howell with 3,496 deer harvested, Franklin with 3,409, and Texas with 3,374.
Christian County’s November firearms harvest total topped the 1,193 deer taken in 2019, but fell short of the 1,592 deer taken during the firearms season of 2018.
Last year hunters checked 179,960 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 91,917 being antlered bucks, 17,330 being button bucks, and 70,713 being does.
For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.
“Hunters posted an impressive harvest total given the challenging conditions, particularly on opening weekend,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Typically, about half of the harvest occurs during the first two days of the season. Unfortunately, hunters were greeted by rain and high winds to start the season, resulting in harvest numbers falling behind last year’s mark early.”
MDC reported three firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season with all being non-fatal and self-inflicted.
The MDC noted that poor weather during much of the opening weekend affected the 2020 harvest total. In many areas of the state, hunters dealt with rainy conditions on the opening Saturday, particularly during the morning. Although rain moved out by Sunday, hunters were greeted by strong, gusty winds for most of the day.
Archery season resumed Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 15, 2021. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.
Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXv.
