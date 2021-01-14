Ethan Whatley values consistency, but surely would like to break from his norm and explode for a big night of 25-30 points Friday. Such an output would likely go a long way toward Ozark’s bid for a signature win versus Webb City
“It would be nice to go off for a big one,” the junior swingman said.
Whatley hasn't, yet, approached his career-high of 28 points he set last year against Columbia Hickman, but has consistently delivered double-figure scoring nights for the Tigers (9-4).
The same can be said for senior center Blaine Cline.
Whatley and Cline have scored 10 points or more in 11 of Ozark’s 13 games. It’s a trend they take pride in.
“I try to come out with the same energy and aggressiveness every night. Consistency is a big part of my game," Whatley said. "I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job consistently. I’m up there in that 15-, 16-, 17, 18-point range almost every game.”
“Consistency is key,” Cline said. “I always want to be as consistent as possible. There’s no point in having a good game and then not having a good game the next game. Your team needs you every game."
Consistency has helped Cline to a team-high 16.1 points-per-game clip and Whatley to a 15.1 scoring average.
One of the games in which they failed to reach double figures saw them score eight points apiece and take a seat in the fourth quarter of a 31-point blowout of Marshfield at the Blue & Gold Tournament.
“It’s not always about points,” Cline said of consistency. “I’ve had games in which I’ve scored only 10-12 points, but it might have been because we were really flowing on offense and I didn’t need to score many and force my shot.”
Despite consistent production from their top two scorers, the Tigers have been streaky. They've had winning streaks of four and three games and dropped two straight at the Blue & Gold Tournament. In addition, Ozark has had to shake off slow starts or cold spells to rally for wins against Rogersville, Strafford and Bolivar.
Coach Mark Schweitzer feels Cline has flourished while adapting to Ozark’s motion offense better than he did in the past.
“It’s been a long road with him and I,” Schweitzer said. “He’s always had this ability, but hasn’t always done things exactly the way I wanted him to or within the flow of our system. This year, he’s doing a phenomenal job of picking his times when to attack the rim. He’s not slowing down the ball flow at all. Our other guys have been guilty of slowing the ball flow down, not Blaine. That was always the thing we tried to get with him, not to slow down the ball movement. I can’t brag enough about the job he’s doing. He’s making the most of his senior year.”
Schweitzer notes one reason Cline is good for 15-20 points each night is his versatility. He has proven his ability to hit a perimeter shot and also has earned respect for his moves around the basket. Defenses cannot overplay him when he has the ball, no matter where he is.
“He’s a tough matchup because he can do a little of everything,” Schweitzer said. “What are you going to do, play the drive or play the shot? He’s got a quick first step. He can score on any size of player. If you put a smaller guy on him, he can overpower them and take it at them at 6-foot-4. If you put a ‘big’ on him, he’s going to be able to go around them. And, you can’t lay off of him and play the drive because he’s our best 3-point shooter. He has all areas of offense covered.”
Whatley is always capable of a big night due to his 3-point range. Even when he’s enduring an off night shooting, his hustle will usually allow him to contribute offensively.
“He’s consistent putting points on the board. It’s because he plays hard and runs the floor,” Schweitzer said. “He gets a lot of run-outs that no one notices. You don’t really think about him and then you look and see he has 15-16 points on a relatively quiet night. When you’re not playing your best, but you’re still giving production, that says a lot about how good of a player you are.”
