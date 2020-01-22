The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) Foster Grandparent Program is looking for volunteers, age 55 and up, who would enjoy making a positive difference in the life of a child.
Foster Grandparent volunteers work with children in schools, daycares, Head Start centers, and youth centers. They are role models, mentors, and friends to children with exceptional needs.
Volunteer openings are available in Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster, and Wright counties in southwest Missouri.
Foster Grandparent volunteers receive nutritious meals, an annual physical exam, accident/liability insurance, and fellowship. Additional benefits for those meeting income guidelines include an hourly, non-taxable stipend, reimbursement for travel, holiday pay, and funeral, sick and annual leave.
The OACAC Foster Grandparent Program provides a way for volunteers 55 and older to stay active and share their experience and compassion. Those interested should call (417) 864-3420 or toll free, (866) 380-4420. Additional information is available on the OACAC website at http://www.oac.ac.
OACAC is a non-profit organization working to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in Southwest Missouri. The Foster Grandparent Program is a nationwide volunteer program for seniors.
By the numbers
OACAC Foster Grandparent program
-348 students showed improved academic performance in literacy and/or math through tutoring
-70 at-risk students were provided emotional support, companionship, and socialization
-18 youth maintained a mentoring relationship with an OACAC Foster Grandparent for the full nine month school year
-49 children in Head Start demonstrated gains in social and/or emotional development
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.