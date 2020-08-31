Many of the names for Nixa’s tennis team are the same as a year ago, but where they are playing is different.
The player making the biggest jump has been Olivia Engelman. After being a jayvee player last year, she is being counted on to be among the Lady Eagles’ leaders.
“Olivia has gotten a lot better,” coach Brock Blansit said. “She's went from being our No. 8, 9 or 10 (player) last year to our No. 2 player this year. She is very athletic and a good net player. That's her strength.”
In addition to Engelman, returnees include Megan Brassard, Arabelle Consgrove and Anna Martens.
“Megan played No. 1 last year, this year she's going to play No. 4,” Blansit said. “That's the way our ladder matches worked out. This is Megan's third year playing varsity. At No. 4, I expect her to have a great season.”
Overall, Blansit is optimistic about the Lady Eagles’ chances.
“I really like our team,” he said. “It's going to be one of the better teams we've had in the last several years. There's really not much difference between our Nos. 1-6. Also, at 7-8 we have girls who could challenge their way to the varsity. I'm excited about the season.”
Blansit added ladder matches will continue throughout the season.
“ I don't know what our team will look like at the end of the season.,” he said. “It might look different than it does at the beginning.”
As for doubles, Blansit predicts combinations could change, as well.
“We've got different combinations we can play and that might change from match to match,” he said. “I don't think they will be the same from match to match. We'll see how it goes.”
Blansit hopes the players are rewarded for their off-season work.
“We had a lot of girls who played a lot in the summer, really the whole varsity group did,” Blansit said. “It’s been a pleasant surprise."
