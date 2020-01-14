A man is dead following a single vehicle accident Saturday night on U.S. Highway 65.
According to the Ozark Police Department, Austin C. Sanders, 30, of Forsyth died at the scene of the wreck in northern Ozark. The crash reportedly occurred on southbound U.S. Highway 65 at 10:26 p.m. Jan. 11. A vehicle overturned, killing the driver, Sanders, the lone occupant of the vehicle.
The accident occurred at the 42.8 mile marker, which is just south of the Greene-Christian county line by approximately three-tenths of a mile.
Police are investigating what caused the accident.
