Update: The plan to install a pedestrian lane on the Ozark Millpond Bridge has been postponed. According to Assistant City Administrator Samantha Payne, a new date for the start of the project has not been chosen.
Original story:
The McCracken Road Bridge is now officially a one lane bridge.
The bridge is scheduled to close for three days from June 14-16, allowing for construction of a pedestrian walkway and striping for a single lane of vehicle traffic.
Work crews will create a 6-foot pedestrian lane on the south end of the bridge. Traffic will still move eastbound and westbound when the bridge reopens, but drivers are required to stop and yield to oncoming traffic as they approach the bridge.
"The city of Ozark holds several large-scale yearly events in the Finley River Park that attracts thousands of attendees, which has created a greater need for better walkability to the park to enjoy the events being held," a press release from the city of Ozark reads. "With the introduction of a pedestrian walkway along the McCracken Bridge, walkability to these special events will become much easier while also giving our residents a new walking path for everyday use."
The Ozark Department of Public Works and the Ozark Police Department expect some confusion in the early days of the new configuration, so they remind drivers to slow down and yield. Pedestrian safety on McCracken Road is a top priority.
A one-lane bridge is a bridge with only one lane of traffic, so drivers must yield to oncoming car(s) when trying to cross the bridge.
Developers from Bass Pro Shops have the majority of the stake in a development plan to fund street improvements around the Ozark Mill, including the preservation of the Ozark Millpond Bridge, or the McCracken Road Bridge.
The bridge carries McCracken Road across the Finley River between the Mill and Finley River Park. The bridge is so synonymous with Ozark that it is featured on the official city seal, it is frequently the subject of art and. photography projects.
The retail shops, restaurants and other businesses located on the Finley Farms property will assess a 1-percent sales tax on all transactions. The tax goes above and beyond what the city of Ozark and Christian County will already collect in sales tax on each transaction. The extra cent on every dollar is funded by designating Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill property as a transportation development district (TDD).
The TDD will have a 20-year lifespan.
In November 2020, both the Christian County Commission and the Ozark Board of Aldermen voted to become part of the TDD. The county commission pledged $231,000 toward the TDD project in 2021. Christian County, based on the projections, would recoup $372,000 over 20 years to recapture 80.5 percent of its initial commitment to the TDD agreement.
According to the National Bridge Inventory, the McCracken Road Bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The bridge was built in 1922. In 2017, it had an average daily traffic count of 1,500 vehicles. The bridge is 204 feet long with a 19-foot-wide deck. The superstructure is made of steel trusses, which offer a vertical clearance of 14 feet.
What do I do when I come up to the one-lane bridge?
The most important thing to do is slow down as you approach the one-land bridge, and then yield to oncoming cars. You will notice a yellow diamond-shaped warning sign indicating you’re approaching the one-lane bridge, so be prepared to stop and follow the second warning sign with a red border, which informs you that you must yield to oncoming cars.
