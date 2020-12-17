Santa Claus will make one more special appearance in downtown Ozark on Friday night.
Santa will arrive by firetruck with some help from the Ozark Fire Protection District at 5:30 p.m. Letters to Santa may be dropped off in the red mailbox at the gazebo on the northwest corner of the Christian County Historic Courthouse lawn.
COVID-19 spread prevention guidelines, include social distancing and masking, will be observed. Santa can wave and say hello, but he won't be available for lap sitting or photos this year.
Kids can write letters to Santa Claus and drop them off anytime between now and Dec. 18, when Santa will collect the last of the letters.
Holiday displays will light up downtown Ozark. Downtown businesses will stay open late and there is a window decorating contest to go along with the holiday shopping.
The Friday night holiday events in Ozark are a collaboration of the Ozark Historic River District, the city of Ozark, the Christian County Commission, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, the Ozark Fire Protection District, the Ozark Police Department, Liberty Utilities, Holiday Decor, Handy Helper and Great Southern Bank.
