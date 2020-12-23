As of Dec. 21, clockwise travel around the Christian County Historic Courthouse is illegal.
One-way travel is part of a larger plan to revamp and revitalize downtown Ozark into a gathering place that will serve as a community focal point for years to come. Road crews milled and re-striped parking spaces to make parking one-way on the four streets that make up the square.
Ozark Director of Public Works Jeremy Parsons said it shouldn’t be difficult for drivers to see the signs marking the new traffic pattern.
“We have a very aggressive signage plan, because this is going to take some getting used to, so we’ve got a lot of one-way barricades, we’ve got a lot of ‘Do not enter,’ just to get people used to this,” Parsons said.
The changes will only apply to the sections of North Second Street, East Elm Street, North Second Avenue and West Church Street that run adjacent to the historic courthouse.
Ozark Assistant Director of Public Works John McCart said the one-way traffic patterns will make the square safer for pedestrians and for drivers, and improve the flow of traffic on the square and the surrounding streets.
“Traffic volumes that were provided through traffic studies show that the square would function more effectively with one-way traffic,” McCart said.
The one-way street adaptations are part of a larger project to revitalize downtown Ozark. Crews have made improvements to the water and sewer utilities in and around downtown, particularly on the north side of Ozark’s central business district.
Parsons said at a special Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting on Dec. 17 that the Ozark Department of Public Works is done with the three northernmost phases of a four-phase utility improvement project from West Farmer Street south to East Elm Street. Work crews will be cutting some pavement to repair and replace aging utility lines.
“We are moving into this final phase, Phase 4. We will be starting on the corner of Church and Second Avenue,” Parsons said, “and then we will advance counterclockwise around the square.”
McCart said in a video uploaded to the city of Ozark’s official YouTube channel that changing the angles of parking spaces for one-way traffic will bring the streets, sidewalks and crossings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Asphalt work on the streets around the courthouse will begin in May or June.
“We will be repaving around the square due to poor and failing pavement conditions in the historic downtown. The city has determined that all of the streets, West Church Street, Second Street, West Elm Street and Second Avenue need to be repaved as part of the ongoing revitalization effort,” McCart said.
The Christian County Commission voted 3-0 to grant work easements for the street projects surrounding the square. The city of Ozark is responsible for everything from the curb outward on the four streets surrounding the historic courthouse, while Christian County is responsible for maintaining everything from the curb inward. Eventually, that could include sidewalk additions, utility box additions, and other work to make the square more accessible as an event venue.
For example, more electric boxes would allow for food trucks to plug in and access power sources when they park on the street, meaning the square could host outdoor festival events without extension cords running across the courthouse lawn.
