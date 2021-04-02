Operation Half Pint donated more than $8,000 to the Ozark School District.
Milk plays a traditional role in the structure of the school meal. According to the National Dairy Council, milk is the primary source of nine nutrients essential for healthy growth and development in children and adolescents.
Operation Half Pint provides an extra milk during school breakfasts for K-12 students who are on free or reduced rate lunches, even if they don't have money on their school food account to pay for the milk. Operation Half Pint also provides milk for kindergarten students at snack time each day.
Operation Half Pint serves about 300 students in the Ozark School District each day, at a cost of about $19,000 per year. The group promotes the fact that 100-percent of the funding it receives through donations goes toward purchasing half-pint cartons of milk for students.
To donate to Operation Half Pint, mail your tax-deductible contribution to: Operation Half Pint, 1600 W. Jackson St., Ozark, MO 65721.
