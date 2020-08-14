It took about an hour for the knives to come out on our social media channels on a sunny Friday afternoon. I’m surprised it even took that long.
The big news, as you can see on the front page, is that the Children’s Smile Center Balloon Glow is still happening in Christian County in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic and the myriad of concerns that come with it. It will not, however, be the leisurely evening on the riverside park that we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years. Changes and adaptations have been made, and when those sorts of adjustments happen, people get upset.
They also jump to conclusions, categorize events and reactions and draw lines of battle. But why? And for what reasons?
It’s good that the Balloon Glow is still happening. There’s something wonderful and childlike about watching a balloon glow exhibition. If you’ve never seen a hot air balloon up close before, and even if you have, I recommend a drive by the Nixa Community Center on the night of Aug. 21. It may be a bit of a headache, and you may have to wait in a line of cars, but the spectacle and the enjoyment should outweigh the stress.
We need our nonprofits in Christian County. Now is the time to embrace and support them with a deeper commitment than ever before. Like our private businesses, like our small businesses, and like the working people, those nonprofits are hurting in their bank accounts.
Yet, we can’t wait to bicker about their efforts to press on and adapt to new conditions.
It became Ozark against Nixa.
It became Republicans against Democrats.
It became Christian against non-Christian.
It became money against safety.
It became the individual freedom against the obligation to community.
If you don’t know much about hot air balloon events, take it from me, someone who knows just enough to weigh in with his opinion yet refuses to claim expertise. To have a hot air balloon event, you need a fairly wide and open area free of trees and power lines, you need grass, and in this case, you need ample street access with multiple routes in and out of the exhibition area.
In the case of the Children’s Smile Center, the organization also needed blessings from a property owner a local government and a chamber of commerce to scramble up a site for a drive-through version of the popular balloon glow, and they had to do it in an incredibly tight window of time.
Ozark and Nixa had to work together, and whether they enjoyed it or didn’t, they did work together. The Smile Center also needed to find a way to hold its cornerstone fundraising event, or face serious implications against its ongoing mission of helping children. The staff did this, and will work to still hold the event in a manner that is safe for the thousands expected to drive through on Aug. 21.
Let’s put down our arms for a moment and celebrate that any sort of event is happening at all. Not every story is about conflict. Not every event needs winners and losers. In the midst of arguing and getting ourselves worked up about issues that weren’t really related to the original thought, we lost sight of what’s important: finding ways to help other people through difficulty.
There is so much more to life than starting fights on Facebook. Give it a chance. You might actually enjoy yourself.
Bravo to those who find ways to organize and have fun in 2020. It’s a difficult climate, to put it mildly, but we need to remember how to smile again.
