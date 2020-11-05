Adrian Ortega is articulate enough to put into words how much confidence he has in his older brother and Ozark teammate Jose. But Adrian prefers to let his hands do the work to demonstrate his faith in Jose’s legs and more specifically his left foot.
As far back as late September, aspiring artist Adrian boldly put his prediction onto a canvas that Jose would net a goal to give Ozark another District championship.
“The drawing is of this specific game and Jose scoring the game-winner,” Adrian said after the Class 4 District 11 final between Ozark and Kickapoo on Wednesday. “On top of the picture I put Ozark versus Kickapoo at Districts. The only thing I was off is it shows Jose scoring on a bicycle kick.”
No matter, Adrian turned out to be plenty prophetic. There was no bicycle kick, but Jose indeed delivered the winning goal in Ozark’s 2-1 victory over Kickapoo to give the Tigers their third straight District championship.
Jose showed a flair for the dramatic by coming through in the clutch. He was picture-perfect while shaking off a Kickapoo defender and drilling a shot with his left foot into the goal from 15-20 yards out with 6:52 to play.
Jose also was a bit prophetic.
“I dribbled down the line and saw the defender right on me,” he said, while recalling his goal. “I knew I had to cut back and take a quick shot to have enough time to put the ball in the back of the net. I definitely saw that coming, to be honest.”
Ozark defender Dillion Holesapple and coach Zack Owens also weren’t surprised to see Ortega emerge as a hero.
“He’s an insane player and has been doing that all season,” Holesapple said. “He’s made for the big stage and showed it tonight.”
“He’s not afraid to take anybody one-on-one and in open space he’s so dangerous,” Owens said.
Ortega scored shortly after the crowd on hand got vocal. At the 10:00 mark, fans for both teams helped make for an ideal post-season setting, even at archaic Harrison Stadium.
“It was very intense,” Ortega said. “The game could have gone either way. I was nervous.”
“That last 10 minutes came and you could hear chants for Ozark and Kickapoo,” Holesapple said. “It was awesome. To have fans supporting us and going against us, it’s fun. You know you’ve got to give it everything because you want to see them happy."
“It’s always such a battle when we play Kickapoo,” Owens said. “They’re fun games. The spectators want that and we want that.”
Ozark (17-9) owns seven straight wins against the Chiefs. The Tigers upped that streak of success despite many of the Kickapoo players towering over them. The Chiefs’ Noah Spencer, a 6-foot-1 midfielder, scored their lone goal.
“Our philosophy is we’ll take on anybody anytime," Owens said. "These boys aren’t scared to go after people. You’ve got to play smart if you’re out-sized or it a team has more speed. Tactically, you figure out what you need to do to have success. That’s what we did.”
“They had a lot of aerial balls we had to fight through,” Holesapple said. “Spencer was their target a lot. Props to him. He earned their first goal. He went over me. I wasn’t good enough. But at the end of the day we won enough air balls to keep them at bay.”
Holesapple had an eventful first half. He experienced a thrilling start by scoring on a diving header off a pass from John Goins a mere :30 into the contest.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better dream start,” Owens said. “We played wide like we wanted to, got that cross-off and one of our senior captains stepped up for a diving header. It was phenomenal.”
But Holesapple endured anguish while finishing the half trying to run with a shoe that was almost falling off one of his feet due to a broken shoelace.
“It snapped right in the middle and my shoe was slopping around,” Holesapple said. “But I knew I had to keep going. I owed it to these guys to give it everything I had no matter the circumstance.
“Luckily, (teammate Micah Lepant) provided me (a lace) from his tennis shoes at halftime,” he added. “They did the trick. But I was going to play through it no matter what I had on.”
The championship couldn’t be more fulfilling to the Tigers. They have been motivated all season to maintain the program’s tradition of success
“We wanted to prove everyone wrong who said we couldn’t do it,” Holesapple said. “They said the three-peat wasn’t going to happen because we lost too many guys from last season. But we knew we deserved to be here. Ultimately, what won this for us was heart."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.