Dr. Cliff Davis will be the president of the Ozarks Technical Community College Richwood Valley campus beginning July 1.
Davis replaces Dr. Jeff Jochems, who is set to retire after a total of 29 years with the college. Jochems has been with OTC since its start in 1991, and has overseen the growth and development of the satellite campus in Christian County that sits on Highway 14 between Nixa and Ozark.
Davis makes the move to Ozark from OTC’s Table Rock campus in Hollister. Dr. Robert Griffith has been named the new president of OTC Table Rock.
“The OTC community will miss Dr. Jochems’ steadfast and loyal leadership, and we wish him well in retirement,” said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon. “Dr. Davis and Dr. Griffith also boast rich tenures at OTC, their efforts have been rooted in community service and student success. I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in their new roles.”
Davis served as the campus president at Table Rock from 2014 to 2020. He oversaw the expansion of the campus and the addition of learning programs in nursing, behavioral health, emergency medical services, computer information science, HVAC and construction technology. He previously served as an OTC vice chancellor and as director of the OTC Foundation.
OTC RIchwood Valley is a non-residential campus that serves about 1,000 students. It’s estimated that about 75 percent of those students come directly from Ozark and Nixa. The campus opened in 2007.
“The Richwood Valley campus is a gem in Christian County, and I look forward to engaging with this community,” Davis said. “I’m excited to explore opportunities for growth within the campus as we provide our students with robust program offerings that lead to personal and professional success.”
Prior to working for OTC, Davis worked in student affairs and governmental relations at Missouri State University. He also worked as the director of Leadership Springfield for the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
Davis earned a Doctor of Education in Instructional Leadership with an Emphasis in Higher Education Administration from Lindenwood University. He also graduated from Missouri State with a Master of Arts in Communication and a Bachelor of Science in Communication.
OTC Richwood Valley is now the home of an 11,250-square foot agriculture education center. The Christian County campus now houses of the OTC system’s agriculture classes, and students will come to Ozark to learn the skills that will shape the future of Missouri farming. All of OTC’s agriculture classes are scheduled to move to Ozark by the fall of 2020.
As part of the $2 million construction project on the Ozark campus, OTC is working with the Missouri Forage and Grasslands Council to turn 25 of the 90 acres at Richwood Valley into a livestock grazing area that will include goats, sheep and cattle.
The Ozark site also hosts OTC’s medical laboratory technician program and its physical therapist assistant program.
