Stakeholders from the Ozarks Technical Community College Richwood Valley Campus cut the ribbon Aug. 12 on its newest addition: an 11,250-square foot agriculture education center. Educators welcomed community leaders and other members of the public for the grand opening. The $2 million project meant a move for all agriculture education classes from the school’s main campus in Springfield to Ozark. The fall semester began Aug. 19.
“We’re moving from the concrete, glass and asphalt of the corner of National and Chestnut [in Springfield], to the lush meadows, woods and springs of this beautiful valley here in Christian County,” OTC Director of Communications Mark Miller said.
OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon thanked project architects, contractors and OTC Richwood Valley Campus President Jeff Jochems and his team for their continued hard work.
“We’ve been talking about this building for five years,” Dr. Higdon said. “To finally see it flip to fruition is really a great thing.”
Higdon also spoke to lessened restrictions that will help students’ learning as a result of the project.
“It’s also great to have a greenhouse that’s not connected to a building, so we can use all the chemicals associated with greenhouses,” he said.
OTC is also currently working with the Missouri Forage and Grasslands Council, according to Headliner News archives, to turn 25 acres of Richwood Valley’s 90-acre campus into a grazing area for livestock, including goats, sheep and cattle.
If approved, the change will be part of a list of benefits enjoyed by college students—and high school students, too. Ozark School District Superintendent Chris Bauman said approximately 180 high school students are enrolled in OTC classes through its Fast Track program.
“Ozark School District also has 300 students involved in the Future Farmers of America Charter,” Bauman said. “It’s one of the largest chapters in the state. Based on our relationship with OTC and a strong participation in our FFA charter, it is clear to see how this new facility will have a huge impact on our students.”
Nixa Superintendent Gearl Loden said while the school district does not have an FFA program, it still values agriculture.
“We have greenhouses, we have farmers markets and we also have chickens,” Loden said. “We continue to value our OTC partnership.”
About 75 percent of the 1,000 students who attend classes at OTC Richwood Valley per year come from Ozark or Nixa. Many of them move on to other universities when they finish at OTC.
While you don’t have to have a college degree to start a farm, an education is needed for students who want to work in agribusiness, or in any other area where farming crosses into other ports of commerce, also according to archives.
“This is really an exciting day,” Higdon said. “It’s an exciting day for the college and an exciting day for Christian County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.