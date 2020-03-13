To combat the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, Christian County college students will learn remotely.
The OTC Richwood Valley campus in Ozark hosts about 1,000 students for classes every semester, and about 75 percent of those students live in Nixa or Ozark. OTC announced a move to cancel classes March 13 and extend spring break out to March 30. In-person courses will be moved off of OTC campuses and taught online, with the exception of laboratory and technical courses.
All OTC locations, including Richwood Valley, are still open and will continue business operations.
“This decision was made in the best interest of our students, employees and the greater community in the wake of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19),” OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon wrote in a message to students, faculty and staff.
Higdon sent out his message just moments before the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Gov. Mike Parson announced that the second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Missouri occurred in Springfield. The patient, a 20-year-old woman, is not part of the OTC community.
“By having as few students and instructors as possible at our locations, we mitigate risk by increasing social distancing while also maintaining a continuity of instruction,” Higdon wrote.
Other colleges in the Springfield area are following suit with combinations of extended spring breaks, extended online instruction and other reductions in gatherings on campuses. Missouri State University, Drury University and Evangel University all made announcements of spring break extensions on March 12.
“We will continue to assess whether we should temporarily move away from in-person delivery of classes and will provide an updated status no later than Thursday, March 19. This information will be sent via email,” Missouri State University officials told students and staff in an alert sent out March 12.
Like most college administrations, OTC will evaluate its adjustments for COVID-19 prevention before instruction resumes March 30.
“This is an extremely fluid and rapidly changing situation. College leadership is in contact with public health officials and the administration is prepared to adjust its response as we receive new information,” Higdon wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.