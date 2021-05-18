If you’re one of the hundreds of Christian County teenagers about to finish high school as part of the Class of 2021, I’m sure this will not come as a shock to you. You’re at a time in your life where you are about to get loads of unsolicited advice.
If you’re a parent, a teacher, a coach, a clergy member, an aunt or uncle, a grandparent, a co-worker, or even a well-meaning shopper at your favorite convenience store who just couldn’t help but overhear that someone is about to graduate from high school, then you’re part of this, too. The amount of unsolicited advice trapped under a giant umbrella of well-meaning can be overwhelming for today’s graduates.
We mean well. We want to encourage young people to take advantage of all of the opportunities that lie before them. We want them to avoid making some of the mistakes we made. We want them to dream big dreams and face fewer obstacles than we did when it came time to work to achieve those dreams. We don’t want to see anyone have their wings clipped before the flight can get off the ground.
Because we care, we can go overboard with giving advice, and we can overwhelm our favorite graduates. They are coming to grips with an incredible time of transition in their lives, and we pile on the anxious feelings and the complications by telling them what they should be thinking, how they should be acting and what they should be feeling.
I caught myself doing this with a member of the class of 2021 at church. I found out she was going to the same place where I went to college (cheap plug for the University of Missouri), and that she was interested in a career in communications.
“My time to shine,” I thought, in selfishness. I was all set to offer advice on how to plan four years of academic scheduling, useful electives that go well with the major, a top 10 list of restaurants in downtown Columbia, power rankings for the dormitories on campus and diagrams of offensive plays that are sure to work in intramural flag football, and then I stopped myself.
In a moment of pause, I came to a realization.
She needs to live her own life and have her own college experiences. She doesn’t need to relive all of mine.
“You’re going to have an excellent time, and you’re going to learn a lot. I really wish you the best, and I’m excited for you,” I told the soon-to-be graduate.
Affirm. Lift. Encourage. That’s what we need to be doing for the kids in the Class of 2021. No matter if they go to community college, a university, the workforce, a trade program, or the military—especially the military—they will have no shortage of persons instructing them on what to do. We want what’s best for our child, our family member, our friend, or the kid we taught at youth group in church, and so we give advice—sometimes it’s bad advice.
Instead, I advise you to give your favorite graduate some encouragement. If they ask for advice, by all means, give it. However, we’ve got to let them start to figure out some challenges for themselves, think independently, feel their own feelings and live their own lives. We can help them make good choices and stay on a good path with words of affirmation and encouragement.
Who knows? Those encouraging, advice-free words might just be what stays with that graduate the most for years to come.
—Rance Burger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.