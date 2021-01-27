He taught many of us how to serve through action.
When it came to caring about the place where he lived, few did it more earnestly than Steve Tallaksen.
Tallaksen’s obituary matter-of-factly lists off all of the community and civic organizations he was involved with. He served his community by serving on the Nixa City Council from 1996-2011 and was on the Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission from 2013-2016. He was a member of the Nixa Optimist Club, Nixa and Christian County Lions Clubs, the Sucker Day Committee and a Master Mason of Billings Lodge No. 379. He served on the Nixa Skateboard Park Committee, Nixa Senior Citizens Board, and the Post Office Advisory Board. Tallaksen also served on the Christian County Senior Tax Board and was on Sparta Chamber of Commerce Board.
On top of all that, I have it on good authority that Steve was a very close personal friend of none other than Santa Claus himself.
His resume reads like he was the popular kid in high school who joined as many clubs as possible and ran for elected positions in order to bolster his chances of being accepted to a university. However, it only took a few minutes of one-on-one conversation to reveal that it wasn’t ever about personal interest for Steve Tallaksen. He loved his family, he loved his community, and he was willing to step in and give his time and effort to make sure that the part of the world he lived in was a better place.
I met Tallaksen in 2012, and I wish I could say I really got to know him well. Our working relationship was professional, but I always got the sense that he genuinely cared about making a positive impact on my day whenever we’d exchange pleasantries at chamber of commerce meetings or other community events.
Then there was the whole Santa Claus thing. Steve asked me, in passing, if I would be at the Nixa Christmas Parade taking photographs. I told him I was, and that I was especially interested in getting a good photograph of Santa Claus. Steve volunteered to put in a word with the big guy.
I learned that Steve Tallaksen was a man of his word when weeks later, I snapped photos of Santa Claus as he rode along North Street on a parade float. Santa Claus looked directly at me, an inconspicuous reporter trying to take photographs while also maintaining my distance from other parade patrons and staying out of any scrambles for stray candy. Santa’s eyes were smiling above his face mask. He picked me out of the crowd and made a tentative thumbs-up gesture with his hand, as if he were asking me, “Did you get a good picture?”
I smiled back and returned an affirmative thumbs-up to Santa Claus.
I meant to track down Steve Tallaksen later to thank him for putting in a word with Santa, but I never had the chance. Not that it really mattered to Steve, because he wasn’t the sort of guy who did favors for people in expectation of something in return. He simply lent a hand to a friend in need. It was a moment that really captured the kind and caring spirit he had for his community—the caring superpower of Steve Tallaksen.
There are many people in Christian County who were much closer to Tallaksen than I was. Still, I’m absolutely going to miss him. I think the best way to honor his passing will be to do something kind and caring for someone else.
When the opportunity presents itself, don’t make excuses or claim to be too busy to lend a hand. When you have the means or the connections to make someone else’s day a little bit easier, use them. When it’s time to do good works in your community, don’t do it for the recognition or the accolades you receive, but do it because you care and want to make Christian County a better place.
After all, Santa Claus is always watching.
—Rance Burger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.