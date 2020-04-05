Up to 45 million Americans get the flu on an annual basis, and an estimated 34,000 of them die, according to 2019 figures for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These statistics are commonly referenced by downplayers and naysayers toward the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’d rather not argue about what is or what isn’t more lethal, I’m much more interested in pursuing solutions to the problems we as a society find ourselves grappling with.
As I write this, 10 persons from Christian County are confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus. There are likely many more of the 90,000 of us who are sick at the moment. (That number has since climbed to 16 cases in Christian County).
One of the most recently Christian County residents to test positive for COVID-19 is a health care worker who works in the CoxHealth Branson clinic. Any persons who have come into contact with that worker have reportedly been notified and instructed to take precautions by the Christian County Health Department and/or the Taney County Health Department.
On Monday morning, two employees of the main Mercy hospital in Springfield were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19. Greene County reports 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Nationally, the death toll from the coronavirus is more than 5,400, making it not as deadly as influenza, but deadlier than Hurricane Katrina.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization, has repeatedly called for governments at all levels to support protective measures for health care workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When health workers are at risk, we’re all at risk,” Tedros said in a speech given March 29. “Health workers in low- and middle-income countries deserve the same protection as those in the wealthiest countries.”
In the United States, and in Missouri, I would argue that health care workers of low- and middle-income positions deserve the same protection as the wealthiest and most prominent health care workers. In the interest of full disclosure, I say this as someone whose spouse works at a hospital.
Personal protective equipment, or PPE, has become the hot-button phrase for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to fire out at his daily press briefings. Each day, he discusses the demand for PPE, and can rattle off some new numbers behind the effort to supply health care workers with masks, surgical gowns, gloves and other equipment.
“We know that COVID-19 testing and PPE are still some of the biggest concerns right now, and I want to assure you that we are doing all we can to address this issue. We continue to use both public and private resources to increase our testing capability and to set up more mobile units across the state,” Parson said.
Missouri’s medical officials are examining stock of PPE on a daily basis, and reallocating it to places of need.
“Every day, we’re doing everything we can to get tests in, that PPE equipment you’re talking about. The reality of it is, we are not plentiful in any of that right now, and we have to distribute on need ourselves, here in the state of Missouri, and we’re going to continue to do that, and people need to understand that,” Parson said.
Tests are also in short supply. According to Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu, Missouri had right at 1,000 COVID-19 tests on hand for hospital workers to use when this all began—that’s 1,000 tests for the entire state. A large hospital could have burned through that supply by itself in two days.
Dr. Randall Williams of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that Missouri health care workers are now administering an average of 2,000 tests per day through academic and private partners, with 28 mobile testing sites across the state, two of which are at Springfield hospitals.
“Our strategy of doing more testing among clinicians in the mobile sites is working, and that’s reflected in the markedly increased number of cases that you see coming back positive, and that will increase as you have community transmission,” Williams said.
According to Williams, doctors want more discretion to guide their treatment, which means quicker test turnarounds. However, for quicker turnarounds, they need more tests and more working labs.
“Every day there is a shortage of the test kits out there, and we have to reallocate as a priority for our state,” Parson said.
It’s not just a southwest Missouri problem. It’s a national problem. There are not enough test kits. It takes the state labs, there are two at Washington University in St. Louis and at the University of Missouri-Columbia, between 4-6 days to process the average test kit. It takes longer in private labs.
“Every governor, I think, will tell you the same thing I’m going to tell you, we wish we had more tests on hand, there is no doubt about that. Unfortunately, the supply all across the United States is not where it needs to be at this point,” Parson said.
Until we can address the lack of widely available tests and the lack of personal protective equipment, we will forever trail in the race against the virus. Economic and political issues associated with COVID-19 can’t seem to wait, but they pale in comparison to the life and death stakes associated with shortages in the medical community.
There shouldn’t be much debate when people are dying preventable deaths. Our leaders need to solve the test shortage and the PPE shortage, and they should have done it weeks ago.
—Rance Burger
