A recent study by Nieman Lab, Harvard University-backed reporting group dedicated to researching and reporting on the future of news, spells out the prospects for local newspapers. The future is not what most veterans of the newsprint game are excited for, but there is no looming death sentence on the horizon for the local newspaper.
“The results show, fairly convincingly, that despite the economic hardships that local newspapers have endured, they remain, by far, the most significant providers of journalism in their communities,” the report by Philip Napoli and Jessica Mahone states. “And while there is great hope and expectation that newer, online journalism sources will emerge to compensate for the cutbacks and closures affecting local newspapers, our study has shown that this has yet to take place.”
In our case, we are working to be both. In addition to the hard copy of the newspaper that hits mailboxes and stands every Wednesday (which you may or may not be reading right now), we put extreme diligence into making CCHeadliner.com and all of its corresponding social media channels vibrant and viable to the community we serve.
“Local newspapers have also been hit particularly hard by the economic challenges confronting local journalism, which raises questions about whether these papers still serve as the lynchpins of local reporting in their communities, and whether other types of outlets are stepping up to take their place,” the Nieman Lab authors write.
In Ozark and Nixa, we take on the challenges of a drop in print circulation by going where our audience is, and about 75 percent of that audience is on the internet.
For us, the battle is not a print vs. digital, but a battle to explain to our audience that different variations of the same work is made available to them across both platforms. Part of that battle is also explaining the costs tied to news gathering and our need to produce revenue doing both print and online work.
If you drive up and down Highway 14, South Street, State Route CC or Highway 160, you will be hard pressed to find any businesses giving away their wares for free to any and all who come through the doors. It’s baffling to see people take to their social media accounts with anger and indignation with the expectation that their local newspaper do that. Like a grocer, our newspaper gives out free samples sometimes, but we absolutely do not and can not give away carts full of hard work for nothing.
If you like what you’re reading, consider subscribing. We’ve got great deals right now.
Nieman Lab researchers picked through 100 different randomly sampled communities in the United States. They produced an inventory of media outlets—online and traditional print—and quantified a week’s worth of news coverage. That amounted to more than 16,000 pieces of journalistic work.
The researchers asked three key questions: 1. Was the story original? 2. Was the story local? 3. Did the story address a “critical information need?”
“Online-only outlets continue to produce a fraction of the journalistic output of their print counterparts,” the researchers determined.
Napoli and Mahone concluded their summary with a statement we believe to be applicable to Ozark, Nixa and the surrounding communities:
“As policymakers and philanthropic organizations concerned about local journalism consider their next steps, and where to invest their efforts and resources, it may be worth keeping these numbers in mind.”
—Rance Burger
