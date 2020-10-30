What we had, to quote the most famous line from “Cool Hand Luke,” was “failure to communicate.”
With $10.3 million at stake the potential to incur some significant liability, we as voters and taxpayers expect our Christian County Commission to be careful. That’s why the commission put together a committee to handle the $10.3 million in CARES Act money handed down from the federal government to the state government, and handed down again from the state government to the county government. The committee’s job is to make sure the money is distributed fairly and in a way that is compliant with state and federal laws.
Misappropriation would ultimately force Christian County to write a check that it doesn’t have the funding to cash.
Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips, truth be told, would happily let the state of Missouri decide how CARES Act funding is distributed across the state, but the state acted as a pass-through and put the burden on county commissions.
“We inherited this and assumed responsibility not because we wanted to, we would be just as happy to give this money back to the state and let them decide where it goes,” Phillips said.
Christian County has its own issues with COVID-19 to deal with beyond fund distribution.
“In addition, now we have this, which is very time consuming,” Phillips said.
Government agencies, fire protection districts, non-profit organizations, private businesses could benefit and have already benefitted from more than $4 million in CARES Act funding to date.
School districts, facing significant expenses of their own in the ways of staffing, disease prevention and technological upgrades, felt left out by the process of distributing funds in Christian County. It’s a process that up until Oct. 22, needed some clarification.
“We would love to be able to have the opportunity to collaborate to be able to utilize some of this money to help us stay in a seated setting, which is our goal, and to do so safely for our staffs, our students and our communities,” Sparta R-3 Superintendent Rocky Valentine said.
About 45 minutes into a crowded hearing in the second floor courtroom of the Christian County Historic Courthouse, an “Ah-ha!” moment occurred. School district administrators from all over, from Chadwick to Billings, felt excluded from funding they felt they had to legal rights to apply for. What they learned was that they weren’t being deceived or misled, but that some misunderstanding had occurred.
Communications breakdowns can happen to anyone, especially in the age of COVID-19. Like the members of the Christian County CARES Act committee, many of us find our selves working at new responsibilities and in ways we never envisioned when we agreed to take on the jobs that we have. Communication can sometimes get pushed back to the latter stages of the work day, when energy is low and attention to detail is lacking. Messages slip through our fingers as we work under added tension and stress. The wrong words get chosen or the right words are incorrectly misinterpreted.
Sometimes, communication simply doesn’t occur at all.
While the county commission meeting on Oct. 22 in no way guarantees that seven school districts from Christian County will receive part of the $10.3 million in funding, we now know that the school administrators know how to apply for funding and that they will at least be given the opportunity to seek assistance. It’s a step in a good direction toward better communication all around.
—Rance Burger
