Thank you so much to all of the people who put on powder blue T-shirts and volunteered to make the Sertoma Duck Race possible. Without volunteers, an event of that magnitude simply doesn’t happen.
Like most Christian County residents, I was ready to get out of the house and have a good time.
I’ve been to the Balloon Glow about eight times now. I forgot how cool it really is. This time, I took some family members who had never been and had never seen hot air balloons up close in the way that the Children’s Smile Center Balloon Glow allows. Seeing their faces and hearing their conversation as we were driving home made me remember what a unique and cool event we have here.
I ran in the Duck Waddle 5K—poorly. I came back to hear Chelsey James in concert. I checked out all the classic cars. I watched dozens of cornhole players chuck their beanbags at the same time. I did not win a new Chevrolet Blazer as the ducks raced along the Finley River, but it sure was fun to suspend disbelief and wonder “What if?” for just a second.
People were ready to get out and have fun. I didn’t see anyone really get out of hand, even with the offer of five draft beers for $20. Whenever I remembered to do it, I tried to thank the volunteers I interacted with along the way.
Up until the COVID-19 pandemic caused even cancelations across the Ozarks and the rest of the world, I took many of these events, festivals and gatherings for granted. I don’t want to fall into that again.
We also take the organization and the massive behind-the-scenes efforts that it takes to make our fun happen for granted. It takes hundreds of hours (along with thousands upon thousands of sponsorship dollars) to make a festival like the Duck Race or Nixa Sucker Days happen. Those who willingly give their time for others’ enjoyment deserve to be commended.
Wherever there is a large enough population, there is always someone in need of help. Wherever there is a willingness to help, there is always a way to help.
Earlier in the week, I listened to Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell give a debriefing of Nixa Sucker Days, a similar celebration of community and hometown pride. Like the Duck Race, Sucker Days can’t happen without a lot of free labor.
"We probably could have hit 50-plus volunteers who were participating, and that's really cool," Russell said.
If you live in Nixa and missed out on lending a hand at Sucker Days in 2021, don’t fret. There will be plenty of chances to donate your time and effort to the cause in 2022 and the years that follow.
"People were looking for more ways to reach out and to be a part of this community, and we're going to see that grow in the near future. I think people want to be a part of it," Russell said.
Where there is a will, there is a way to help. Organizations across Christian County, not just in Ozark and Nixa, are looking for help. Many organizations lost volunteers to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether they became ill or cut back on their efforts. Volunteers tend to come from older segments of the population, because volunteering is a great way for retirees to stay active in their community.
Find your passion. Do you love festivals? Volunteer to join the crew for Sucker Days, the Duck Race, Chadwick Railroad Days, Sparta Persimmon Days, the upcoming Clever Freedom Celebration, the upcoming Billings Community Fair in September, or something else.
Not a big partygoer? Maybe you’re passionate about community service. The people at Least Of These food pantry would love to hear from you. Maybe you want to see your hometown regain some spirit of the “good old days.” The Ozark Historic River District or the newly-forming Missouri Main Street Connection committees in Sparta would probably love to answer some of your questions. There is also the Christian County Historical Society and Museum, where volunteer recruitment is underway right now.
Maybe you want to make some friends, grow some connections and make your volunteering a year-round thing. There are oodles and gobs of clubs and civic organizations at your fingertips with a simple Google search, including, but not limited to, the Lions Club, the Optimist Club, Rotary clubs, Kiwanis, Sertoma, the Chadwick Friendship Club and a whole lot more.
All it takes is some willingness and a little nudge of initiative, and you could be making your community a better place in fairly short order. Whether you can give 40 hours a week or just an hour or two here and there, there is an organization and a place for you to do it. The worst thing that can happen is that you’ll put a smile on someone else’s face.
—Rance Burger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.