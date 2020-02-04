Ozark calls it “Journey 2030.” The message in Nixa was “Think big enough.” No matter the buzzwords people decide to hang from the banner, the concepts and the messages are very similar.
Now is a great time to Christian County to dream, then set some wheels into motion to start truly pursuing its dreams.
People sometimes underestimate the power of dreaming, or they are quick to dismiss those who hope for something better, brighter and happier than the status quo. Here in our community, there is a good deal of dreaming going on, plus some action to back up those lofty aspirations.
In about 60 seconds on Jan. 17, I heard an encouraging speech from Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell.
“One thing that we’re really beginning to work on is unlimited thinking—thinking big,” Russell said at the Nixa Chamber of Commerce gala event.
I’ve been covering Chris Russell since I moved here in 2012. If you know him, you know that he attacks most public speaking engagements with a certain degree or energy and speed, and a volume not unlike the sound system in my neighbor’s Camaro (Yes, I’m awake, but could you please turn down the Bad Company?) Even with all of that, I appreciated what Russell had to say to Nixa’s business leaders about growing and developing in 2020 and the years to come.
“I want to challenge each and every one of you in your lives, in your businesses, in your organizations, the way you volunteer and the way you think about your families and your kids, and the way you think about your community. Are you truly, honestly thinking big enough?” Russell said.
Was it a chamber meeting or a motivational speaker seminar? A little of both, I guess, but I certainly wasn’t bored. I think it’s okay for a chamber of commerce meeting, or any business meeting for that matter, to sound like a pep rally as long as there is substance behind the pomp and circumstance.
It’s important to remember the past, but memories of the past shouldn’t discourage anyone from trying to make the future of their home community better.
“Do you allow that rearview mirror to become the windshield too often?” Russell asked.
Russell recounted how the concept popped up in a conversation he had with Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles
“I questioned myself, going, ‘Jimmy, are we thinking big enough?’ I mean, we think we are. Right now, we’ve got some big ideas that we’re working on, which are really cool. Yet, at the same time, I’m thinking, ‘Should we be thinking two of them? Three of them? Four of them?’” Russell said.
I saw a similar energy and intensity when Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers presented the vision for Journey 2030, a set of principles to guide Ozark over the next decade, a luncheon on Jan. 23. Childers normally comes off conversational but calculated when he presents facts and figures at Ozark Board of Aldermen meetings at City Hall, but he seemed a little bit more loose and entertaining, and a bit more passionate about his words when showing off the overview of Journey 2030.
“We love Ozark now, but we also want to love Ozark 10 years from now and we want our kids to love it, too, and come back here,” Childers said.
It’s not just government officials and chamber officers who are passionate for the future right here, right now.
The Christian County Counts committee has a huge dream and a tremendous goal to have everyone who lives here—and there may be about 100,000 of you—participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. The Ozark Historic River District and its subcommittees have dreams for an economically viable, fun, friendly central business district. Teachers, coaches and other educators are setting their goals for the next decade to make our school systems better for all of the children who learn in them.
Chances are, you or someone you know has their big dreams for the next 10 years of life in Christian County. Before you cast doubt, before you dismiss their dreams as craziness, or before you move on to your next thought because you simply don’t care, stop and hear them out for a moment. Don’t underestimate the power of dreaming. You may have just the right encouraging word to help someone else have a brighten decade.
—Rance Burger
