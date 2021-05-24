Try as they might, Ozark hitters couldn’t keep themselves from swinging at pitches out of the strike zone opposite Republic pitcher Jared Hughes last Wednesday.
Hughes retired 14 batters in a row during one stretch while handing Ozark a 6-3 Class 6 District 6 semifinal loss.
“He threw his curve ball for the first pitch almost every time,” shortstop Holden Sabor said. “Not many of them were strikes. They were down, but we just couldn't lay off of it. Swinging at that changed our at-bats and put us in a bad spot. That got us into a lot of bad counts.”
“It was real tight and had late movement on it,” third baseman Brody Baumann said of Hughes’ curve. “For me, I didn't pick up the spin on the laces well. I was swinging at everything in the dirt.”
“He was better than us today,” Ozark coach Justin Sundlie said. “He throws (his curve) just as hard as he does his fast ball. It comes out looking like a fast ball. He's going to throw it over and over until you show you're not going to swing at it. We were not as disciplined as we should have been. You have to find a way to make an adjustment. We weren't able to do it.”
Ozark (11-16) managed just one run in the first inning and two more in the sixth.
Catcher Colten Casteel, who produced a pair of RBI singles, felt Ozark was overaggressive once Republic jumped out to a 6-1 lead.
“A lot of us were antsy,” Casteel said. “With them being ahead, we were trying to get a hit and score runs as quickly as possible.”
Ozark’s two-run sixth could have been bigger. Hughes recorded two strikeouts to end the threat and force Ozark to strand the bases loaded.”
Strikeouts were a double-whammy, as rain fell most of the game, making for a wet turf.
“We pride ourselves in putting the ball in play, hustling down the line and seeing what happens,” Sabor said. “We were hoping to do that today, but that wasn't the case.
“This obviously wasn't what I had planned for going into the season. I wanted a winning record and win Districts,” he added. “That had been a dream of mine since I was a kid. It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I'm proud of everyone here.”
Garrett Dotson gave Ozark a chance to come back by throwing four scoreless innings in relief.
“He's such a competitive kid and learned how to handle big moments,” Sundlie said. “He can handle the pressure. Ninety percent of high school players struggle handling the big moments. Garrett got good at throwing when it mattered. It was fun to watch him be successful this season.”
