The Missouri Department of Transportation announced an upcoming overnight lane closure on South Street in Ozark as part of a project to widen one of Ozark’s main thoroughfares.
Beginning at 9 p.m. July 31, traffic will be reduced to one lane between Eighth Street and Ninth Street, an area just west of the intersection of Missouri Highway 14 and Selmore Road/South Third Street.
According to MoDOT, a contractor will install a drain pipe under the road as part of a project to widen South Street from South 20th Street to South Sixth Avenue. The lane closure will end at 6 a.m. on Aug. 1. All lanes will be open to traffic during the day.
Flaggers will alternate eastbound and westbound traffic during the overnight hours.
The South Street widening is an $8.5 million project scheduled to be complete by April 2020. South Street will be widened to five lanes from 19th Street, which is near the State Route F exit from U.S. Highway 65, to Sixth Avenue. The intersection of South Street and Selmore Road will be widened, new storm drains, curbs and gutters will be added along south street, and sidewalks will be installed.
