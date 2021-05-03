The intersection of State Route NN and West Jackson Street/Highway 14 will be closed overnight May 6-7.
The city of Ozark and the Missouri Department of Transportation announced the pending road closure starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and ending at around 6 a.m. Friday, May 7. The bridge that carries West Jackson Street over the Finley River will also be closed. The west end of the work zone is where Route NN/North Ninth Street intersects with Highway 14.
Drivers can use the McCracken Road bridge by the old Ozark Mill to cross the river and access Ninth Street and Third Street. To get from Route NN to go west on Jackson Street, they will need to detour on Bluff Drive around Ozark High School to North 12th Street.
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
Highway 14 will have two through lanes in each direction and a center turn lane when construction work is finished. The project includes widening of the intersection at Highway 14 and State Route NN, which is partially funded through a cost-sharing agreement between the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Ozark.
Traffic signals and sidewalks will be improved along the Jackson Street corridor as part of the project.
Work is scheduled to wrap up by July 2021. The project will cost a total of $9.3 million, and the contractor is Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia.
The western edge of the project at 32nd Street is a “Y” intersection near Fremont Road where Highway 14 curves to the northwest. What is known as the Finley River Bridge is just west of the Jackson Street three-way intersection with Third Street, where Highway 14/Business Highway 65 curves to the south.
