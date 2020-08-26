Ozark’s depth has come into play even before the Tigers begin play.
A pre-season knee injury sidelined Quinten Milligan, who at 6-foot-4 and 165 pounds has the classic look of a towering, physical center back. Disappointed but not in despair, coach Zack Owens confidently shifted Riley Shelton from center-mid to center back.
At 5-10 and 150 pounds, Shelton isn’t as big as Milligan, but otherwise is a natural central defender. It fits his personality to be the voice of Ozark’s defense at center back.
“I’m totally fine with it, anything for a win,” Shelton said of being moved to center back. “I can see the field well back there. Also, I like having a leadership role where I can kind of control the field. I like to be vocal out here. I've got to defend more now and control the field more with my voice rather than with touches and ball movement. It will be a lot of fun.”
“Riley was probably going to play center-mid or maybe even be in the offensive attack. (Center-mid was going to be his spot. He sees the field well and tackles well,” Owens said. “Now we're going to utilize his leadership in the back. He's going to lead a couple younger kids who might be back there with them.”
Owens proudly points to the versatility of three of his leaders, Shelton, Dillion Holesapple and Micah Lepant, among the reason he is optimistic the Tigers can make another run at 20-plus wins, a COC championship and a District title.
He particularly likes Shelton, Holesapple and Lepant in the center of the field.
“They can play anywhere on the field,” Owens said. “We're going to dominate and control the center of the field.”
Holesapple burst upon the varsity scene last year by posting five goals and seven assists while splitting time as an attacking midfielder and an outside midfielder.
“I enjoy the attacking-mid role more,” Holesapple said. “It's in the center of the field, so more (plays) run through me. I'll be stepping up more into a leadership position.”
“Dillion will be used as an attacking mid. He sees the field well and knows the game well,” Owens said. “He can see a lot of passes and offensive attacks that a lot of guys can't see.”
Lepant offers Owens seemingly endless options.
“Micah can be used all over the place,” Owens said. “We're going to have him in the central somewhere. He can play defending-mid, attacking-mid or we can use him in the back to sub for Riley if we need to. We can even use Micah as a backup ‘keeper.”
“Ever since I've been playing, I've tried every spot and can get used to anywhere,” Lepant said.
Ozark opens at home this weekend, hosting Glendale on Friday and Jefferson City on Saturday.
