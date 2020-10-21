In early November, the Ozark Board of Aldermen will consider a proposal to raise the sewer rates utility customers pay each month. On the average, each customer will pay an additional $10.11 per month.
It would be Ozark’s first sewer rate increase in nine years.
Sewer customers in Ozark are billed based on the average number of gallons of refuse that they put into the sewer system. Ozark Director of Public Works Jeremy Parsons said the estimate is based off of 5,000 gallons of sewer usage per month.
“We wanted to go on the high side just to give a good estimate,” Parsons said.
Currently, a customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water per month pays $31.89 for sewer service. Under the new rate structure, the same customer would pay $42 per month.
The recommended increase comes after a rate study that took years to complete.
“We have been pursuing this and capturing all of this data over the last three years. This has been a long process, but it’s been a great process. Now that we’ve got the data, it’s time to implement this plan,” Parsons said. “We’ve learned more about the city, we’ve identified our strengths and weaknesses, it’s just been an excellent planning process.”
With implementation comes difficulty: rate increases.
“Now comes the hard part, really, and that’s raising the rates that are necessary to create the revenue stream to ultimately implement this plan,” Parsons said.
Parsons said that the new rates are structured with persons on fixed incomes in mind. Customers who tend to use higher volumes of water will pay more money for sewer service, based on the plan.
“We’re going up on the first 1,000 gallons, and then we’re going up on every 1,000 after that. I think it’s important to note that we did this for a reason. We did a very minimal increase in the first 1,000 gallons, and that was for those who are on a limited income, an itemized income, that are small users—they wouldn’t see a big impact. But our larger users that are using multiple thousands of gallons of water and then being treated—they will feel the impact based upon usage,” Parsons said.
The new rate for Ozark residence would be a $10 minimum charge for the first 1,000 gallons of water used, and then $8 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter. Sewer rates are calculated based on water usage each month.
Current sewer rates for customers inside the city limits are $9.26 for the first 1,000 gallons, which is the minimum charge for any property receiving sewer service. The cost is $5.49 for each additional 1,000 gallons of usage.
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said that the rate increases are part of a plan to develop and grow Ozark’s utility system over time.
“This is a long range plan, and it’s something we’ve been working on since the last long range plan over the last few years,” Childers said. “If anybody is interested, they can look up and find the timeline, the estimated timeline associated with the cost of each project on that website.”
The sewer master plan, which includes some timelines, estimated expenses and prioritization of projects is available for viewing at http://ozarkmissouri.com/149/Wastewater.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen will hold a second reading on the bill to raise sewer rates at its meeting on Nov. 2.
“An increase in the rate would ensure the sewer funds may be used to improve aging sewer infrastructure within the city’s growing community while remaining in compliance with Federal Clean Water Act regulations,” a statement from the city of Ozark reads.
