The six members of the Ozark Board of Aldermen will wait until Aug. 17 to decide if face coverings will be required in public places.
Mask mandate debate concluded after more than four hours of discussion at the Ozark Community Center on Aug. 10, which marked the first time that Ozark’s elected officials met in person since March. The board had been meeting via Zoom teleconferencing for four than four months in effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, but convened to allow 34 people to speak at a public hearing.
Of those 34, there were 23 who spoke against a masking mandate.
Ozark resident Michael Autry said that COVID-19 is not dangerous enough to warrant what he perceives to be government overreach.
“It’s like .02, .03 percent mortality rate,” Autry said. “The numbers aren’t there. People aren’t piled up like cord wood.”
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten, sponsor of a bill that would make face masks a requirement in many public settings in Ozark, opted against asking for a final vote on the bill on Aug. 10. Instead, he will deliberate for a week ahead of what he called “one of the hardest votes I’ve ever had to do.”
“The duty of an alderman is to the community, and it’s going to be hard to get my head in a spot where I would not be willing to support masks. It’s going to be hard to look at the people that have begged us to do it and tell them, ‘No. I understand you’re a doctor, but I don’t want to listen to you,’” Posten said.
Ozark resident Connie Dodge took issue with how a mask requirement would be enforced. She felt the language in the proposal left it up to businesses to enforce the law, and potentially call police to report violations.
“Is that the community you want to live in, where we’re tattling on people because they won’t wear a mask? Dodge asked. “It’s my choice to wear a mask, not yours.”
People stood outside the meeting room at The OC with signs pressed to the windows facing the board of aldermen, signs with messages such as “Freedom to choose,” and “Let us breathe, COVID-19 has a 99-percent recovery rate.” Mayor Rick Gardner called for order multiple times as people in the crowd talked over aldermen speaking. People in the audience questioned rules of order. One man, Steve Wright, became angry enough to remove his mask, throw it into the air and exit the meeting.
Each public speaker had three minutes to address the board.
Luke and Heather Davis, owners of the Vineyard Market, thanked the aldermen for having the conversation, but asked for masks in public to be a choice. They don’t want to enforce a masking rule in their restaurant and wine bar.
“I have a real hard time sitting here having a logical conversation with you that you have jurisdiction over my face. You don’t,” Heather Davis said.
Eleven people spoke in favor of a mask requirement, which includes a clause that would allow someone found guilty of violating the law to be fined up to $100.
Toward the end of the debate session, Ward 1 Alderman R.J. Flores discussed masking as one of three key COVID-19 spread prevention measures along with hand washing and social distancing.
“No one can really answer how well any of those are going to work, definitively, not even our health professionals, and I do think that we’re very divided on that,” Flores said. “One thing we need to consider as a community is what divides us as a community and what’s the best way for us to move forward without further division. For me, that’s one thing I have a hard time with, when I look at my neighbors and tell them, ‘I don’t know how much this is going to help.’”
Prior to the 34 speakers from the general public, the Ozark Board of Aldermen heard a presentation from Dr. Robin Trotman, medical director of infection prevention at CoxHealth. Trotman gave an overview of the health care systems in southwest Missouri, and what the caseload of the COVID-19 pandemic means to those hospital systems at the current rates of spread.
“This isn’t rhetoric, this isn’t political jargon, this isn’t the flu. I’ve worked here for 15 years. I’ve worked for every flu season including 2009, and this is different,” Trotman said.
Trotman said “with 100-percent certainty,” that if the number of cases continued to rise in southwest Missouri, that hospital staffing, supplies of the drug remdesivir and other therapeutics used to treat COVID-19 and personal protective equipment supplies would be depleted.
“This is projected resource depletion, meaning zero. We will run out of remdesivir, which is about the only antiviral medicine we have that seems to improve people’s outcomes when they’re on the ventilator. We’re not going to have enough,” Trotman said. “There is some hope in these treatments, so some of the combinations of the treatments that we use, patients do better.”
At the time of the Ozark Board of Aldermen’s debate, 14 of the 395 Christian County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since March 17 had become sick enough for hospitalization. Five were hospitalized at the time of the meeting on Aug. 10.
(1) comment
This is a personal choice, period. If you feel safer wearing one, so be it. If you are not compromised and don't want to wear one, so be it. If you feel that you know yourself better than anyone and know when you need to stay home when not well without the force of wearing a mask, so be it. In my 55 years on this planet, I have seen how AIDS/HIV tore through the world, did we mask up and stop our lives? NOPE. I have witnessed other medical matters of the year come and go, did we stop life and lose all we have and know? NOPE! I have researched the statistics of various forms of death due to illness, drunk driving, etc... and the numbers don't even come close. What is it that makes Covid so special to enforce this, hault lives, hault jobs and businesses that people have worked so hard at, for and to keep? I don't get it and you can't help but wonder if it is political in nature given the year, the Trump haters, the Biden promoters [ohmy], and whatever other "ingredient" you can add to the mix.
I was in Walmart Sunday, 8/9/2020, masked because "they" say you have to wear one, along with several other masked and unmasked people shopping. I don't normally wear one but the kid manning the door said "Walmart is enforcing a mask policy"..blah, blah, blah. When I got to the checkout, I took the mask off to get a drink because it was hot in there. There was an older masked couple wearing masks also shopping but this man was confronting people who did not have masks on and taking their pictures and yelling in their face to put the mask on. He did it to me and to a lady in the checkout next me and from what people were saying in line, several others throughout the store. This behavior is exactly what is unacceptable and no ones business as to why you do or don't wear one.
No one talks anymore or socializes. Everyone looks at everyone else suspicious. God forbid someone gets robbed because describing the person is out "they had a mask on"...
I don't know the right answer but I do know my right answer and that should be left to all others as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.