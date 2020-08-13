What was once Showcase Ozark became Ozark Springfield, briefly became Ozark Fallfest and is now back to being Springfest—in 2021.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce announced that its annual business exposition, which was planned for Sept. 12, has now been officially postponed into 2021 under advice to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
“In consultation with local authorities, it was determined cancellation of the event was in the best interest of the health and welfare of our community,” Ozark Chamber of Commerce staff said in a letter to chamber members.
In March, the staff of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce announced the postponement of Ozark Springfest, an event scheduled for April 4. In addition to business expositions, the event would include entertainment, outdoor vendors and activities for adults and children. The Ozark Chamber of Commerce had a goal to drive attendance upward.
“It was decided that this event would not achieve this goal effectively in 2020,” the letter from chamber of commerce staff says. “While this was a difficult decision to make, we are confident that it is the right decision for our community, businesses, and sponsors. We want every Ozark Chamber event to be successful and worthwhile for all parties involved.”
Sponsors and vendors registered for the 2020 event will be automatically moved to the 2021 event.
