The staff of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce announced the postponement of Ozark Springfest, an event scheduled for April 4.
Formerly called Showcase Ozark, Ozark Springfest is a business exposition that offers Ozark businesses to showcase their products and services in a trade show-style environment, with free admission for the general public. The event at the Ozark Community Center is tied to an Easter egg hunt, and brings thousands of guests through The OC every year.
Ozark Springfest will now be held Saturday, Sept. 12. It will also be renamed “Ozark Fallfest.”
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce is also canceling events or taking events into the virtual environment. That includes:
March 17: Top 5 Tuesday - canceled
March 25: Ask the Experts - No in-person event. A discussion will be streamed live on the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Facebook page starting at 12 p.m.
Mach 26: Good Afternoon Ozark (monthly chamber luncheon) - No in-person event, programming will be streamed on Facebook at 12 p.m.
April 3: First Friday Coffee - canceled
April 4: Ozark Springfield - Postponed to Sept. 12, renamed Ozark Fallfest
