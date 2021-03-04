The Ozark High School JROTC Raider team made school history Feb. 27, when its mixed team of male and female cadets won first place at the U.S. Army National Raider Championship in Molena, Georgia.
“Our raider team worked extremely hard for this, including seven practices per week for the past few weeks. Their teamwork and drive were phenomenal,” Maj. Danny Cazier, Ozark High School JROTC instructor said. “They absolutely wore themselves out on the field, often leaving the event in tears from the physical pain and emotional release they experienced once they crossed the finish line.”
Two Ozark cadets also placed in the Ultimate Raider event, which features the top male and female from each school. Competitors must run a 1.75-mile course while carrying a rucksack and also negotiating various obstacles. Ozark’s Kopelyn DeLong placed first in the female division and Elliott Godwin placed third in the male division.
The Raider competition is a team-based, multifunctional fitness competition among future members of the U.S. armed forces featuring five events: 5K mountain run, one rope bridge, the gauntlet, cross country litter rescue and physical team test.
Ozark High School entered teams in the male and mixed categories. The mixed team, which was comprised of seven male and six female cadets, placed in the top four in each of the five events, giving the Tigers enough cumulative points to finish first place overall and earn the title of national champions.
Ozark's mixed team took first place in the 5-kilometer mountain run.
The 14-member male team also fared well in the competition, placing fifth in the 5K mountain run and ending the national competition in seventh place.
“This is an exciting achievement given the many young new raiders that were put on the roster recently,” Cazier said.
“The U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championships continue to lead the way in showcasing many of the finest, most hard working Army JROTC Raider teams in the nation,” the National Raider Championships website proclaims. “The Raider Nationals weekend annually attracts many of the best male, female and mixed Army JROTC Raider teams in the country.”
Ozark Raider Mixed Team: Elliott Godwin, Josiah Tonsing, Dylan Fritz, Matthew Smith, Brendan Murphy-Simpson, Braden Loehr, Gage Stout, Chloe Lovett, Abigail Cassell, Clarice Wheeler, Sarah Cazier, Kopelyn Delong and Jocelyn Davison.
Ozark Raider Male Team: Calvin Wheeler, Gavin Reese, Noah Atchison, Ivan Rogers, Mason Cornelison, Joshua Lambert, Elijah Webb, Aiden McCracken, Colton Campbell, Daniel Lupton, Kaleb Eno, Vincent Parham, Theron Cole and Matthew Henry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.