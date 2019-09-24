The Tigers took the win on the gridiron and at the food pantry to cap off the Backyard Brawl.
Ozark defeated Nixa 20-14 in the latest installment of a high school football rivalry that captivates Christian County’s attention on an annual basis. The Tigers also proved victorious in the Can the Eagles/Can the Tigers dueling food drives benefitting Least Of These food pantry.
The rivalry led to a record high 66,231 pounds of food going to Least Of These, which serves more than 800 Christian County families each month.
Members of the Ozark High School Student Council and the Ozark cheerleaders celebrated at the end of the third quarter of the Backyard Brawl football game, when Least Of These Director of Development Kristy Carter presented them with a golden trophy awarded annually to the food drive winner.
In 2018, Least Of These distributed 704,399 pounds of food to food insecure families in Christian County. The organization is expected to cross the million-pound threshold by the end of 2019. In July 2019 alone, Least Of These distributed more than 85,000 pounds of food to its clients.
