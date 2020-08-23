Jacob Wofford briefly got to live out a boyhood dream during Ozark's summer camp when the Tigers' offense was in need of a tight end to run pass routes.
Wofford filled in and caught a pass while looking comfortable doing so. His fellow offensive linemen were quick to voice their approval.
"I've always played center, but wanted to be a tight end when I was younger," he said. "Since I was bigger for my age they moved me to center. I've stuck with it."
Wofford will be Ozark's starting center this season, after backing up Tim Albright and splitting time at tackle a year ago.
Even as a first-year starter, Wofford will be looked upon for leadership as one of three senior offensive linemen. He's joined up front by classmates Harper Kissee and Caden Schuler.
"I've got to step up and be a leader for the line because we had a lot of seniors from last year leave," Wofford said. "I'm trying to be more vocal. I've got to step up for these younger guys and help make them better. I'm trying to lead like Tim Albright and Logan Brewer did. They were always trying to teach me new ways and make me a better player."
With Ozark's triple-option offense often looking to grind out yardage in the middle of the field, Wofford obviously will play a key role. He hopes to thrive as a lead blocker.
"You've got to make sure you're fast if you're a center in this offense," he said. "You've got to fire off the ball. If I'm not getting off the ball, I'm going to get a flag and we're not going to get down the field for a touchdown."
Kissee and Schuler are tackles and Brian Bullard and Micah Lackrone are guards. Wofford reports the group's strength is its speed.
"Our linemen have gotten faster," he said. "We're a little smaller. But I think we're just as fast if not faster than last year."
