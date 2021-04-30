Ozark Chamber announces new president

A former senior vice president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce will take the helm of Ozark’s leading business organization.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of Greg Williams as president and CEO of the organization effective May 3. Williams replaces Anna Evans, who left the Ozark Chamber of Commerce to go to work for the Show Me Christian County economic development group.
“It’s an honor to be selected for the leadership role of the Ozark Chamber and I’m anxious to get
started.” Williams said. “There’s so much opportunity in Ozark, and my first order of business as
the organization’s CEO will be to listen to what issues are most important to current and
prospective Chamber members in the region, what expanded role the Chamber can, and
should, play in serving as a legitimate, credible voice of the business community, connecting members for business growth and making the Chamber member experience more exciting,
gratifying and valuable.”
Williams has worked with chamber of commerce and economic development groups for three decades. He has been the vice president of economic development for the Springfield chamber, the president of the Lawrence, Kansas, Chamber of Commerce, and the Director of University Research Parks in the University of Missouri system, among other positions.
Williams also received the prestigious Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation from the International Economic Development Council in 1998, and lost count on the number of times he has served on professional and community boards.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Williams to the Community and can’t wait to utilize his experience and expertise to enhance the Chamber’s role in community support and economic development.” said Adam Kreher, Ozark Chamber Board of Directors President. “With his influence, guidance, and proven leadership we are beyond excited for the future of the Chamber and the Ozark community.”
The chamber’s marketing and event manager, Audrey Pauls, has been serving as the interim director since mid-March after Evans left to join Show Me Christian County as the vice president of business retention and expansion.
“Audrey has been instrumental in maintaining chamber functions through this transitional period and we are extremely thankful for her dedication to the Ozark Chamber and community,” Kreher said.
