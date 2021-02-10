The director of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce is leaving to take another job, but relocation isn't part of the plan.
On Feb. 9, Anna Evans announced she has accepted a job with Show Me Christian County, an economic development group dedicated to advancing Christian County's business interests through public-private partnerships. Show Me Christian County is based out of Nixa City Hall. Evans will become the organization's vice president of business retention and expansion.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue working with you to support our business community in Ozark and Christian County," Evans said in an announcement sent to Ozark Chamber of Commerce members. "Among other responsibilities, I will take the lead in communicating directly with business owners about their challenges, successes, and plans for growth, and connecting those business owners with the tools or partners they need to accomplish their goals."
Evans' last day at the Ozark Chamber of Commerce will be March 12.
This marks the second time in 11 months that Evans has announced a resignation from the Ozark Chamber of Commerce. She initially planned to leave for a position with the Springfield Chamber of Commerce announced March 13, 2020. However, two weeks after the announcement, Evans announced that she wasn’t leaving the Ozark chamber after all. She withdrew her resignation just as cases of the SARS-coV-2 novel coronavirus arrived in Christian County.
In her new role, Evans will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with businesses throughout Christian County and the Southwest Missouri region, identifying opportunities that exist to assist these businesses, and leading efforts to remove barriers that may prevent businesses from being successful or expanding.
Evans will have oversight of the Show Me Strong Business Council, a group of volunteers bound by nondisclosure agreements that conducts interviews within the Christian County business community. Having served as secretary of the Show Me Strong Business Council since 2018, Evans has institutional knowledge of its goals and initiatives.
"I couldn't ask for a more qualified leader to fulfill this new role," said Andrea Sitzes, President of Show Me Christian County. "Anna has helped craft our vision, understands our communities, and is one of the most dedicated professionals I've ever worked with."
Evans has been with the Ozark Chamber of Commerce since 2016, moving from a marketing and event coordinator role to the organization’s chief executive in 2018.
“Our communities are collectively working together like never before. I am excited to help solidify and expand the open and proactive communication between our cities and our business community," Evans said.
Evans’ responsibilities will also include the launch of Show Me Christian County's Fortify program, assessing and addressing emergency preparedness and sustainability planning for local employers.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce has more than 360 member organizations listed in its directory.
