It took a global pandemic, but the search for the next director of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce is officially off.
Anna Evans is not leaving her post as the director of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce. Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairwoman Tenya Privett announced Evans’ change of heart at the online version of the Ozark chamber’s monthly luncheon meeting, which was conducted over Zoom.
“We all know this time is unprecedented. It’s a huge unknowns before us, but Anna has decided to remain with the chamber and withdraw her resignation at this time,” Privett said.
Evans’ pending resignation and departure were announced March 13. At that time, she announced her plans to accept a marketing position with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. The move is no longer happening, she said.
“[I am] happy again to be on board, really, really truly love Ozark, love the chamber, love the community and want to be absolutely as strong and consistent and as much of a resource as we can be during this time,” Evans said.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce has more than 360 member organizations listed in its directory. Evans has been the director since April 2018. Prior to being named director, Evans worked for the Ozark Chamber of Commerce as a marketing and event manager for about two years.
“The community and the world right now deserves and needs leadership and commitment, and Anna has decided to step up and accept that challenge, and provide consistency while remaining in her current role,” Privett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.