Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Big Al's Subs

BIG AL’S SUBS celebrated the grand opening of its Ozark location with a ceremonial ribbon cutting March 12.
Pictured: Allan Willoughby (holding scissors) surrounded by Ozark Chamber of Commerce representatives. Located at 206 North First Street in Ozark, Big Al’s Subs also serves pizza, smoothies and ice cream and is open for curbside service, carry-out and delivery.
