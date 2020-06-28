Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Lash Love

RIBBON CUTTING FOR LASH LOVE — Lash Love, a beauty salon specializing in eyelash extensions and care located at 5420 North Town Centre Drive in Ozark, joined the Ozark Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting June 12. Pictured: Sarah Mathewson (holding scissors) surrounded by employees and Ozark Chamber of Commerce representatives. 

 Submitted photo

