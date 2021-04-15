Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Mr. Dent Collision Repair

THE OZARK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE held a ribbon cutting to celebrate Mr. Dent Collision Repair joining the chamber on April 1. Pictured: Larissa Martin (owner, holding scissors) surrounded by colleagues, community members, and Ozark chamber representatives. Mr. Dent is located at 204 E Steel Street in Seymour.

 

 Submitted photo

