Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Mr. Dent Collision Repair

THE OZARK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE held a ribbon cutting to celebrate Mr. Dent Collision Repair joining the chamber on April 1. Pictured: Larissa Martin (owner, holding scissors) surrounded by colleagues, community members, and Ozark chamber representatives. Mr. Dent is located at 204 E Steel Street in Seymour.
