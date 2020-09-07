THE HAVEN - The Ozark Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the Haven at Dogwood Ranch.
The Haven serves former foster youth in crisis as they make the transition from youth to adulthood. It opened in the fall of 2019. The Haven is located northeast of Ozark on Parchcorn Road.
Pictured: Dana and Brian Lopez (holding scissors) surrounded by Dogwood Ranch board members, friends, and Ozark Chamber of Commerce representatives.
