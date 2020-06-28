The Outfit of the M.O.B. held a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Carl G. Hefner Enterprise Center, home of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, on South Street in Ozark on June 11. Pictured: Carrie Schneider Rogers (holding scissors) surrounded by fellow members of the M.O.B and Ozark Chamber of Commerce representatives. The M.O.B. stands for Masterminds of Biz, and is a professional networking group in Springfield and the surrounding area.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for the Outfit of the M.O.B.
