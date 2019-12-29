Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Zenith Climbing Center

ZENITH CLIMBING CENTER joined both the Ozark and Springfield chambers of commerce with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Dec. 5. Zenith Climbing Center is located at 3534 East Sunshine Street in Springfield. Pictured: owners Audrey Pauls, Everett Pauls and Jamie Strong surrounded by Zenith staff and representative of both the Springfield and Ozark chambers of commerce.
