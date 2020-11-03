A pre-Thanksgiving celebration of Christmas will not be happening in Ozark, as has been a tradition for many Christian County residents for years.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce announced that the Ozark Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been cancelled. Parade organizers cited the health and safety of participants, volunteers and spectators as the reason for calling off the parade.
The announcement came after Christian County’s active case count for COVID-19 diagnoses reached 1,315. As of Nov. 3, there are 22 Christian County residents with severe enough COVID-19 cases to require hospitalizations in Springfield.
A total of 16 Christian County residents have died of complications from the novel coronavirus since March 17.
“This is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as we have monitored our numbers for any improvement,” Anna Evans, executive director of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce said. “Unfortunately, the public health situation in our community and surrounding areas will not allow us to bring this many people together safely. The parade is a well-loved community event that we look forward to every year, and we did not make this decision lightly.”
Tenya Privett serves as the Christmas parade committee chair and chair of the Ozark Chamber Board of Directors for 2020.
“This has been an extremely disappointing and sad decision for all involved. Our goal is to always focus on our community, and this year is no exception. However, we will focus on the joy of the Christmas season by pulling on Ozark traditions and expanding our vision for the future,” Privett said. “We hold onto faith that 2021 will return bigger and better than ever.”
Other holiday activities
In lieu of the 2020 parade, the chamber will encourage businesses, churches, and Ozark residents to register their holiday light displays on the chamber website, which will lead to the creation of a virtual map of lights and festive decor.
“We are putting together a self-guided tour of lights and holiday displays throughout the city, so families can still create an outlined route to drive around Ozark and see some Christmas cheer,” Evans said.
Anyone with lights or a holiday yard display is encouraged to register their display at no cost on the Ozark Chamber website, http://OzarkChamber.com, in order to be included on the digital map. Registration for the yard display map will open Nov. 5.
Participants who list their displays will have the opportunity to compete for first, second, and third place in the commercial, general, or religious categories, which replace the float competitions typically held in the parade. Judging will take place Friday, Dec. 18. To enter, participants must indicate their willingness to be judged during the registration process. Entries are not required to be judged to be included in the digital map and address list.
“All Ozark homes, churches, schools, and businesses are welcome and encouraged to list their lights or yard displays on the map,” Evans said.
Additional activities are in the works, including an online Christmas Sweater contest and a mask-decorating contest.
(1) comment
This is unfortunate. Ozark should find a way to continue this tradition of celebrating Christmas. Citizen need celebrate during this difficult times. Leaders need to recognize the ever so important necessity of continued unity. This is an outdoor event and citizen should be trusted to cooperate with social distancing and face coverings. Don't fall into line with states like California that has significantly burdened citizen with oppressive restricted activity. Outdoor activities should be promoted. Certainly participants can cooperate with health protocol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.