REPUBLIC — Amarre Clark showed up on Ozark’s scouting report of Parkview. But the Tigers’ execution against the Vikings left-handed point guard Wednesday was all right, which was actually all wrong.
Clark scored 23 points to help spoil Ozark’s season-opener as Parkview handed the Tigers a 76-70 defeat at the 56th Annual Republic Tournament.
Clark, who averaged 3.8 points a game as a freshman last season, didn’t encounter much resistance from Ozark defenders on repeated drives to the bucket for left-handed layups.
“He surprised us,” Ozark sharpshooter Ethan Whatley said. “Congratulations to him on a big game. You can’t key on everybody. But we didn’t guard him correctly.”
“We didn’t key on their habits,” Tigers forward Avery Voysey said. “(Clark) is left-handed and we should have blocked off (his lane to the left). We talked about it, but didn’t do it.”
Clark and Elijah Whitley were both able to beat their defenders off the dribble and to the basket. Whitley, who had a game-high 25 points, wasn't a surprise to Ozark.
"Hats off to Parkview,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “They made the plays to win. (Whitley) is a flat-out stud, a great player. If they can get this kind of contribution from (Clark), they’re going to be a tough team.”
The Tigers' failures on defense put them in near-constant catch-up mode.
“I was very disappointed in our defensive effort in half-court,” Schweitzer said. “We allowed the dribble-drive to get to the rim and didn’t have enough help. I think with this being our first game after practicing against each other, the speed tonight was an adjustment for us. It took a little while for our guys to get adjusted to it."
Ozark fell behind 17-7 and at several other junctures trailed by 10. The Tigers’ only lead was 34-32 at the start of the second half.
“It seemed like the (story) of the whole game was they would get a lead and we would come back and then they would get a lead again,” Schweitzer said. “You can’t play cat-and-mouse like that at our level of play. You’ve got to be consistent. The things that need to be consistent are defensive effort, rebounding and hustle. We didn’t get that from all of our guys tonight.
"Our guys are going to have to buy in to doing the hard stuff like boxing out, getting the loose balls and diving on the floor to get there before the other team," he added. "We’ve got to have all five guys do those things. The ones that do that are going to be the ones who play."
As Schweitzer mentioned, Ozark’s help-defense was lacking. The Tigers drew only one charge, courtesy of Cannon Cox.
“(Whitley) is a great player and it was hard to stay in front of him,” Voysey said. “But we needed to take charges. When they got down in the lane, that was our problem, not taking charges.”
Ozark kept coming back, as Whatley scored 21 points, Voysey 15, Blaine Cline 14 and Harmon 10. Harmon scored all 10 of his points in the second half and had eight in the fourth quarter.
Ozark and Parkview both had 28 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, but the Vikings outscored the Tigers 13-7 at the free-throw line.
The Tigers’ full-court pressure also put them in position to complete their comeback.
“We pressed and got some turnovers when we needed to. But it wasn’t consistent, not good enough to win at this level,” Schweitzer said. “We will get there. I have every bit of confidence that this team wants to win and will put forth the effort.”
Whatley and Voysey had hot hands most of the night, but each missed a 3-pointer in the final minute-plus that would have tied the score.
“I had a corner 3, but it didn’t fall,” Whatley said. “I know what I’ll be working on, that shot and free throws.”
Ozark has had troubles in the past finding a go-to scorer in the clutch. Whatley won’t let one miss keep him trying to assume that role.
“I felt confident taking that shot,” he said. “I’d take that shot 100 times out of 100 times. It just didn’t go in that one time.”
The Tigers return to Republic to meet Rogersville on Friday.
Parkview 76, Ozark 70
PARKVIEW (76) — Clark 9 2-3 23, Whitley 9 5-7 25, Allen 1 0-1 2, Green 4 2-2 10, Parker 2 4-6 9, Harris 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 13-19 76.
OZARK (70) — Cline 4 5-8 14, Harmon 5 0-0 10, Whatley 9 1-5 21, Weston 1 0-0 2, Cox 1 0-0 2, Voysey 6 1-2 15, Bullard 2 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-15 70.
Parkview 17 15 27 17 - 76
Ozark 13 19 21 17 - 70
3-point goals - Clark 3, Whitley 2, Whatley 2, Voysey 2, Ballard 2, Cline, Parker, Harris.
